‘Stealth' Omicron Now Eyed in 71% of Local Infections, Dominates US as NYC Cases Climbs

By Jennifer Millman
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe so-called "stealth" omicron variant BA.2, which is fueling a fresh COVID case uptick in the New York area and elsewhere, is now the dominant virus strain in the country, according to the CDC's latest data update on Tuesday. The all-too-familiar shift comes a week after BA.2, a subvariant...

www.nbcnewyork.com

