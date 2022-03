Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up to deliver the brand new single, “Sweetest Pie.”. Clocking in at approximately three-and-a-half minutes, the collaborative effort features production from OG Parker, Romano and Platinum Library, and also arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Dave Meyers. The collab arrives shortly after Dua Lipa kicked off her massive North American tour, which will also see Megan Thee Stallion joining her later this March to support the shows in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix. Megan will also hold the first ever VR tour this April called “Enter Thee Hottiverse,” which was created in collaboration with AmazeVR.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO