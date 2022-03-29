Williamson County to Host ‘Learn to Fish’ Event

JEFFERSON — It’s time for bingo lovers to try their luck for a good cause during the annual Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s “Bags and Bingo,” event set in downtown Jefferson on St. Patrick’s Day. Guests can wear green and bring the luck of...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum will host the “Go Fish Fest!” with music, activities and food on Sunday, March 27 from 1-4 p.m. At the event, you can expect community speakers, activities for children and adults, and food from Poor Piggys BBQ and T’Geaux Boys food trucks. DJ Sammy Figgs will MC the event. Staff will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines to those interested.
In the aftermath of something devastating, like a tornado, I am most impressed not by the level of destruction, but by the outpouring of support. As I surveyed the damage after at least two tornadoes ripped through Williamson County and tore lives apart, I saw a flood of families, neighbors and friends come together to help those who were impacted. It is this spirit of selfless service to others that makes me thankful to live in Williamson County.
This year’s fundraiser for Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will be an in-person event, offering fun activities, golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars and more. The event is Apr. 21, at the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center. Coffee County CAC Director Joyce Prusak expressed...
As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
Mochinut held a soft opening March 26 at its new Richardson location. The store will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400, Richardson, in the Richland Village shopping center. The restaurant specializes in mochi doughnuts and Korean rice flour hot dogs, according to its website. Mochinut has locations across the country, including in Plano, San Marcos, San Antonio and other Texas cities. 945-899-4202. www.mochinut.com.
As part of an effort to inform residents about potential flood risks in the area, Williamson County officials will host two public meetings in Georgetown and Round Rock. A March 18 news release from Williamson County states officials are conducting a study based on previous flooding events as well as findings of a 2019 federal study called Atlas 14, which was conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is the first of its kind since 1961. Using updated rainfall intensity data, the NOAA has redefined critical storm events.
The Oconee County Democrats are sponsoring a "Walk and Talk" event on March 27 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Oconee Veterans Park. The goal of the walk is to “rebuild a sense of community,” according to a release from the party. The walk is characterized as a...
Within an hour of the tornado touching down Monday, Celebration Church in Georgetown already had a team working with people living in an area behind the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. Pastor Christian Williamson said the volunteers first helped a single mother board up 10 broken windows.
Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC). Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.
The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office, Citizen Potawatomi Nation and other agencies will host a community event, Touch A Truck and Beyond, on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive. There will be free hot dogs and door prizes as those in attendance...
This spring, discover all that Montgomery County Community College has to offer by attending an open house event in person or online. MCCC is set to host spring open house events live at each of its three locations in Lansdale, Blue Bell and Pottstown, as well as an entirely virtual event.
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With spring break approaching some parents are hearing the comment “there’s nothing to do.” Now, Fish and Game are here to help with that. The event will be hosted by staff in the Magic Valley Region on March 22 from 10:00...
What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. In September of 2021, an unknown man threw a firebomb into the offices of the Travis County (Texas) Democratic Party along with a note containing a politically motivated and threatening message. Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out but the attack underscored a sinister and growing threat in modern American politics. Texas has stood at the epicenter of partisan actors trying to use violence, intimidation, and illegal acts of voter suppression to influence public policy. Join Katie Naranjo, Travis County Democratic Party chair, and Will Hayward from the League of Women Voters of Maine to hear what has happened in Texas, how this anti-democratic undercurrent is beginning to bubble up in Maine, and how we can make sure Maine does not end up like Texas.
Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our weekly commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed recently in Williamson County under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
The Feb. 21 Williamson County, Tennessee, school board meeting opened with far less commotion than the raucous gatherings that came before it: Gone were the hecklers, sign wavers, screamers and air pokers who made headlines around the world for threatening doctors and nurses who spoke out in favor last summer of reinstating a mask mandate […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Library’s Kentucky Room will host an educational event at Yellow Creek Park on April 30. According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, the area surrounding the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village will be turned into a mid-1800s Civil War-era encampment. “People can see what life was like during […]
