6th grader petitions for sidewalk to accommodate people with disabilities

A Stamford sixth grader successfully petitioned city officials to create a sidewalk that could better accommodate people with disabilities.

Riley Jones says he noticed something unusual at his bus stop -- there was a circuit box sticking out over the walkway that prevented handicap accessibility.

"Down there where the circuit box is, it didn't let handicapped people pass by," Jones says.

Jones quickly took out his measuring tape and realized the sidewalk was not accessible for people with disabilities and not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He says his grandfather has always had trouble walking by the box.

He wrote a letter to the mayor's office, and work is now underway to replace the box and get the sidewalk up to code.

"I got the email, and I went on a Zoom call with the Board of Representatives, and I said a little speech," Jones says.

Officials with transportation, traffic and parking for the city of Stamford are moving the circuit box up the road.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons says Riley made a difference in the community by his direct advocacy, which serves as an important reminder to youth.

"Riley's acts and advocacy is an inspiration to other kids, and it's really a reminder that you're never too young to make your voice heard," Simmons says.

Jones is happy to know that others will be able to safely access the sidewalk.

"I can also see other handicapped people and with like wheelchairs and baby strollers walk by safely," he says.