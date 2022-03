RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Talvin Hester’s new workplace is a familiar one for him. After serving as an assistant at Louisiana Tech from 2018-2021, he’s now in charge. Hester was introduced as the 19th head coach in Louisiana Tech basketball history on Tuesday. With twenty years of experience as an assistant, and twenty years of being doubted, his dream has finally come true.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO