Mostly cloudy with sun breaks in Seattle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’ll be a week of “Spring” through Michiana. Highs will average the 50s and 60s when the average highs are typically in the middle 40s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday before cooling gradually into the weekend. An Indiana state-wide test of the tornado sirens will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10:15 am. A system on Friday could bring a few snowflakes to the area, otherwise this system will be all rain and no severe weather. Rain chances will be up Friday night and the first half of Saturday. Short term is quiet while the long term is a bit unsettled. Rain chances are elevated next week with highs coming back closer to average.

17 DAYS AGO