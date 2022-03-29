FBI Investigating Tuesday Morning Armed Bank Robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, TX – A bank robbery occurred on Tuesday morning on the southside of Abilene.

According to multiple sources, on Mar. 29 at around 9:30 a.m., agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with officers with the Abilene Police Department, were dispatched to the Chase Bank on 3200 block of Rebecca Ln. for the report of a bank robbery.

It was learned that a suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun and stole an unknown amount of cash. The gunman then left the building, entered a vehicle, and fled the scene.

The bank is currently closed and the FBI is handling the investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed at this time.

This is a developing story.