Fordham-Manhattan Baseball Game Postponed

We’re oh-so-close to being just one week away from Opening Day, and the Yankees continue to get surprising results from some unexpected sources in spring training. Marwin González has been the biggest surprise with the bat so far, and he’s making a serious case to be the backup infielder — something that was unthinkable when González entered camp thanks to his atrocious 2021 season. It will all likely come down to the wire, especially given the shortened spring schedule, but he’s certainly put himself in the conversation.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO