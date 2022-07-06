The latest Tiny Tina Wonderlands Shift codes and skeleton keys

There might be less Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes appearing as the game gets older but you can always try your luck with the ones we have here to get skeleton keys for that Gold Chest in Brighthoof. The expiry dates haven't always been strictly enforced so we've got them all here if you want to try your luck, and we'll update this as and when new ones appear. Basically, if you are still playing Tiny Tina, or have just picked it up then it's always worth testing any of the Shift Codes below just in case because. Previous games in the Borderlands series have had some codes last forever.



It's worth having a go as well because the Brighthoof chest drops the best loot in the game. Guns, wards, spells and all the rest will appear at the highest levels, giving some great RNG rolls on gear - especially helpful if you're running the Chaos Chamber. Although if codes are in short supply maybe wait until you've maxed out your character as the loot levels are dependent on you and while you might get a gun that looks amazing when you're mid-level it could well be outpaced very quickly.



We've also got an explanation on how to claim Tiny Tina shift codes below as there are a few options. If you are going to try claiming them all for example you might want to use the Shift website so you can copy and paste quickly from tab to tab.



So check below for all the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes we have and how to claim them.

Tiny Tina tips

If you want to get a fast start playing then game then these Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips will cover the basics. From combat to characters, weapons, pointer and more - it's all there.

As we mentioned we've claimed more than a few shift codes not long after they were supposed to expire so it's always worth checking the most recent ones even if they say they're out of date. Below the newest codes we've also got all the codes that have ever been released, just in case you want try then all.



And, below that, we've got help on how to redeem Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes . Just in case you've not used one, or don't know what to do with it. Short version: enter the code in-game or via the Shift website which to get a skeleton key sent to you that you can then use to open the chest and get the loot.

Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and Skeleton Keys

Below are the most recent Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes which can be claimed for at least one skeleton key. Although there's a three key code with no expiry date currently you might want to try first before anything happens to it. We've marked the expiration dates on the rest so you know how much time you've got but, as we said, some of these codes have worked a day or two after their date passed.

BBFJB-W665H-5W35C-JTB3J-55H6B - (expiry: July 7 2022)

- (expiry: July 7 2022) BBF33-TFFWZ-KC3KW-3JJJJ-WCXZR - (expiry: June 30 2022)

- (expiry: June 30 2022) 5ZWTJ-XXBT3-FXWRZ-XJJJT-96XZ6 - 3 keys (expiry unknown)

- 3 keys (expiry unknown) J3RT3-9W6W9-WCJ5C-333J3-5CJRF - (expiry: June 23 2022)

Check the 'how to' below if you're not sure what to do with them as there's an easy way and a, well, not exactly hard way, but do you want to copy and paste or type? Obviously we'll be updating this as and when more Shift codes arrive, so keep an eye on this page for more!



The list of codes below is everything released to date. These have all passed their expiry date by a long way but it's always worth trying just in case. The original 2009 Borderlands still has shift codes that are still valid to this day, for example, and some of the more recent games had a mix of dated codes and some that never expired. So it's worth giving them all a try if you really want those skeleton keys.

3BRTJ-5K659-K5355-BTB3T-633F3

TBRJJ-TW659-W5B5C-T3B3J-3BTBK

T3R33-9BRWH-KKBKW-B3TTB-36TBF

JJRJB-CS3WZ-WWTW5-33BJT-JZ9RJ

BTXT3-W3H6J-6CBCW-JBTJJ-XZW9F (10 Keys)

W9CJT-5XJTB-RRKRS-FTJ3T-BTRKK - (3 Keys)

3TX3T-5T6CH-KKB5W-T3BTB-JCR53

3T63J-FWWKS-WKJWW-BJJTJ-TB3FZ

3BRJT-BB55Z-KW3C5-J3BJT-R3FRT

TB6JJ-SST5Z-5KT5C-JBJB3-XHS9K

B3F3J-3S3KZ-CWBWC-BTT3T-SHF5F

TBX3T-96TCZ-K53WC-BBTBB-THXJT

BTX3T-6RTWZ-K5BW5-3BBB3-3TFCZ

BTFTB-RSJKZ-WWB5C-T3JJT-BS36S

TB6BT-SWJCS-WKTK5-3B3B3-5BJW9

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

How to redeem Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes

There are two ways to redeem a Shift code: you can either head to the Shift website and paste the number in, or claim it in game by heading to the Social tab in the menus and entering it in the Shift tab you'll find there. The website is obviously the easiest option as you can just copy and paste all the numbers quickly into a box. You will have to set up an account and link it to your game first, however. You'll also need to choose Epic or PSN when claiming the code online depending on what you're playing.

The in-game Social menu will also show you when you have any Keys from codes you claimed. To get them, just tab over to the mail option to collect it and add the keys to your inventory. Then just head to the golden chest in Brighthoof in front of the statue of... you, and open it to claim the loot inside

You only get one key per code, so check back regularly to see if any new ones have come in. We'll also keep track of any, even if they pass their sell-by-dates. As going by the few released so far, they stay valid for a while.

