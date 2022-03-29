Shooting In Greene County Conservation Area

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after someone discovered a body in the water at Rocky Fork Conservation. Deputies responded and with the assistance of the Boone County Fire Protection District recovered the body of an adult female, who is believed to be that of Angie Rice. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo– One person has died after a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. Police say 30-year-old Johnny Hipol from Springfield died from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place at 2420 East Commercial Street. Springfield Police Department received a call at 8:56 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When police arrived, they said they found […]
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one man died and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning. It happened at a home near Commercial and Patterson. Police went to the call just before 9 a.m. and found Johnny Hipol, 30, dead. A second man was treated and released...
JOPLIN, MO — The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries. Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced Thursday that patrol officer Jake Reed's family says he was being prepared to be an organ donor. Reed joined the Joplin police force in 2017.
At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing felony animal abuse charges for allegedly trying to bury her dog alive. Authorities say Breawna Austin, 19, of Chaffee, put zip ties around her dog’s back legs and then tried to bury the animal near the Juden Creek Conservation Area.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, […]
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo .– Several agencies are investigating a home explosion where one person was injured on Tuesday (3/22/22). The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a home exploding at Riverview Drive in Roscoe, Missouri around 1:18 p.m. When deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene the home was […]
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park Thursday was visiting from Missouri. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.
