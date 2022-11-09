I'm a Celebrity 2022: line-up, trailer, location, when it's on and everything we know

On Sunday, November 6, I'm a Celebrity 2022 finally made its return to the show's original home in sunny Australia.

For the past two series, the show has been broadcast from Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions and, because of this, we saw a King and Queen of the Castle crowned in the new location, with author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and former Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning the 2020 and 2021 competitions.

But I'm a Celebrity 2022 has taken us back into the jungle camp, which has been revamped for the new series. Show bosses have also promised that this year we will see more Bushtucker Trials than ever before. Speaking to The Mirror , I'm A Celebrity Executive Producer Olly Nash the first episode will be "much bigger than we've ever done before. There'll be more elements lasting over more shows than has happened before too, plus not all the celebrities will be in camp at the end of Sunday's show", as we've now seen.

Tonight, two new celebs are taking on the latest Bushtucker Trial, but will they manage to bring plenty of meals with them and make a good first impression?

If you need a refresher on what's happened so far or want to get caught up on all the latest gossip about I'm A Celebrity 2022, here's everything we know so far...

I'm a Celebrity 2022 got underway on Sunday, November 6, right after The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity special . The next episode airs at 9 pm tonight (Wednesday, November 9) and is scheduled to finish at 10.20 pm.

What's the latest from I'm A Celebrity 2022?

On Tuesday's show, there was some tension between Charlene and Boy George in camp. Babatunde bravely faced down the Horrifying Heights Bushtucker Trial and managed to bring all nine stars back to camp despite his fear of heights, and Jill and Owen got to swap their camp beds for the luxury RV. Plus, we learned the identity of our first two late arrivals: Sean Walsh, and Matt Hancock!

Before they join everyone else in camp, Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh will be taking part in the next Bushtucker Trial, The Beastly Burrows. Below you can get your first look at the pair in action as they try to track down some stars for their campmates.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2022?

The most recent teaser saw Ant and Dec flying over the Australian jungle in a helicopter... but while Ant can't wait to jump out and parachute into the camp, Dec isn't quite so happy about launching himself out of the moving aircraft! Once the pair have made the leap, their parachutes open to read 'We're back'...

The first trailer released at the start of October was a blink and you miss it teaser! The ten-second video saw a suitcase dropped out of a helicopter and into the Australian jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up

On Halloween, ITV gave us a spooktacular treat by announcing the I'm A Celebrity 2022 lineup! Below you can find the original cast announcement trailer as well as info about all the celebs who are in the jungle right now.

Boy George

Pop icon Boy George has joked that he doesn't think the jungle will be nearly as difficult as all the time he's spent touring the world.

"I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.", he said, adding that he's "bored of being iconic in the corner".

Sue Cleaver

Corrie legend Sue Cleaver has decided to leave the cobbles behind as she wants to 'shake things up' as she approaches her 60th birthday.

"Doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is never really something I considered doing before, but the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th I was going to shake things up a bit."

"I realised I needed something that would challenge me and thought this show would be good - and so that's why I am doing it", she said.

Owen Warner

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is swapping the leafy streets of his soap for the Australian jungle. He's definitely up for the challenge, as he's told all his friends to vote for him to do as many trials as possible!

"I want to enjoy everything about it", he said. "I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format."

Scarlette Douglas

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas is aiming to become Queen of the Jungle just to prove everyone who ever doubted her wrong. "If I were crowned Queen of the jungle, it would be such a big moment for me. I think I would lose it! I have always worked hard but for whatever reason some people have doubted me. And so, if I were to win this show, it would be for everyone who questioned me, tried to break me, or put me down", she said.

Mike Tindall MBE

Former England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall has been revealed as the heavily rumored royal contestant that is going into the jungle this year—he's married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara—and he thinks his old teammates will be determined to see him doing all the trials!

"I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, 'Yeah let's stitch him up'. All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges", he said.

Charlene White

ITV News presenter and Loose Women panellist Charlene White has been looking for a big new challenge, so I'm A Celebrity is the perfect opportunity.

"“There aren’t that many opportunities to have when you get older and it will be nice to see if I can do this", she said. "I’ve given birth to two kids in quick succession, survived that and lived to tell the tale! So, I feel it’s now right to take on another big challenge.”

Chris Moyles

Legendary British DJ Chris Moyles was one of the frequently rumored contestants so it's probably no surprise that he's part of the confirmed lineup for this year.

It sounds like even getting into camp is going to be a struggle for Chris, as he's admitted he is petrified of heights, and he still doesn't know why he signed on for the show. "Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm believer you shouldn't scare yourself!" he said.

Jill Scott MBE

Jill Scott is one of the Lionesses who helped England score the big win and lift the trophy at the Women's Euro final earlier this year. Having retired from football, Jill's swapped the football pitch for the jungle!

She's described 2022 as her best ever year and says she's got "a big of imposter syndrome to even be on I'm A Celebrity", but wants to throw herself into the show as best she can.

Babatunde Aleshe

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe is leaving his Celebrity Gogglebox co-star Mo Gilligan alone on the sofa for a while so he can head into the jungle and be at the center of all the action.

It sounds like he won't be having the best time down under, as he said he's scared of "absolutely everything" and that he knows he "will be doing a lot of screaming for sure!"

Matt Hancock

Just one day after the lineup was revealed, news broke that former health secretary Matt Hancock would also be joining I'm A Celebrity 2022. According to a source close to Hancock at the time, (as reported by Sky News ) Matt thought heading into the jungle would be "an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12m Brits who tune in every single night."

The MP was officially confirmed as part of the lineup at the end of Tuesday night's episode, where he was teased as one of two new arrivals.

Matt was very open about his new venture leading up to his arrival, telling The Sun that he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia and that he'd be donating some of his rumored £40,000 appearance fee to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia.

Mr Hancock also said he will be permitted to speak with staff at his constituency while in the jungle if urgent matters arise, and that he will hold a surgery with his constituents as soon as his time on the show is over.

Seann Walsh

Seann was the other late arrival teased at the end of the third episode of the series. The comedian has toured the UK with his stand-up shows and has appeared on panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock the Week. In 2018, he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, where he was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Olivia Attwood

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood was the final star in this year's I'm A Celeb starting line-up. Since leaving the villa behind, she's become a TV presenter, having fronted ITV2's Getting Filthy Rich earlier in the year.

Unfortunately, Olivia had to quit the show for medical reasons just 24 hours after heading into the jungle, and medics did not allow her to head back into camp. Attwood's team posted on her Instagram on her behalf, writing: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement. She dreamed of doing 'I'm A Celeb' for years and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would)."

I'm a Celebrity 2022: who else could be heading to the jungle?

As seasoned I'm A Celebrity fans know, the show is renowned for bringing in extra celebrities at a later date to stir things up in camp. We've already had a few late arrivals, but is there a chance the I'm A Celeb bosses have got even more guests up their sleeves? Here are just a few famous names who have been linked to the show this year...

Danny Dyer

Due to his upcoming EastEnders exit, it looks like Danny Dyer is one of the top names producers are looking at to take part in the new I'm a Celebrity series.

A show source told The Sun : "Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number-one target. They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer."

The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne has previously teased she'd be up for the jungle, telling Lorraine Kelly: "I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it. What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again. I’m all for that!"

Despite its continued popularity, none of the Drag Race queens have taken on any dreaded bushtucker trials, so perhaps this could be the year for it? Especially since The Vivienne appeared alongside Ant and Dec for their Saturday Night Takeaway show lately...

Richard Madeley

Last year, Richard Madeley had to leave the competition due to ill-health, so is it possible he could return to the jungle to try and take the crown for himself? So far there's no confirmation on that, but it could be an option...

Nadiya Hussain

The Great British Bake Off winner and TV presenter Nadiya was asked to appear in the 2020 series, but she confessed that she turned down the offer.

She revealed to The Guardian : "I got asked to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

If the show goes back to Australia, would Nadiya be willing to take on the challenge?

Natalie Cassidy

While we're pretty sure that Natalie is unlikely to take a break from filming as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders for a stint in the Australian jungle, it wouldn't be the first time someone from the soap's cast has taken a break to star in a reality TV show.

Natalie recently told The Guardian that she would be up for appearing in the reality show if she ever left EastEnders ... "I always think, when I’m in a restaurant and have been looked after very well, I could do that front-of-house stuff very well. Or maybe you’ll see me in the jungle," she said. Well, after she's appeared in both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother , you never know!

And who is a definite NO?

One celebrity we know definitely WON'T be heading into the jungle is the Queen of breakfast TV, Lorraine Kelly. Despite talk that she could be taking part in this year's show, Lorraine quashed the rumors with a hilarious tweet, revealing that she won’t be taking part in a Bushtucker trial anytime soon.

The tweet read: “FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!).”

We'll take that as a firm no, then!

Where is I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 set?

I'm a Celebrity will return to its usual home in the Australian jungle after a two-year break.

In exciting news, there is also a new set reportedly being built especially for the show's return to Australia, according to The Sun . The website has reported that the new set will be bigger and better than before, with wild west-themed challenges area and the return of the iconic interview hut.

It was also reported that ropes could be seen attached to several trees above a swimming pool, which had been filled with very dirty-looking water.

Ever since the second season of the show in 2003 (aside from the two years in Wales, of course!) I’m A Celebrity has been filmed at Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia. The 15,310-acre space is about 100 miles south of Brisbane and is actually more of a rainforest than a jungle!

Who will be presenting I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again be back at the helm, bringing us all the drama from sunny Australia.

The pair have shared a sneaky behind-the-scenes picture of them meeting the new cast down under... and we can't wait to see all the action on TV this weekend.

Medic Bob leaves the show

ITV has revealed that much-loved I'm a Celebrity icon Medic Bob is bowing out of the series after two decades. The Australian medic, Robert McCarron, fondly known as Medic Bob, has been on the show since 2002 and became a household favorite giving the celebrity contestants medical care and expert advice.

Some of his most memorable moments include helping TV star Gillian McKeith after she "fainted" in 2010, flushing out a cockroach from javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread's nose in 2012 and pulling out a cricket from football legend Harry Redknapp's ear in 2018.

However, the Australian outback will be without its stalwart resident Medic Bob, who is reportedly too busy to feature in the upcoming series and will apparently be replaced by another medic who won't be shown on-screen, according to The Sun .

What is I'm a Celebrity All Stars?

I'm a Celebrity All Stars is a spin-off from the main series and will see iconic campmates from over the years returning to take on some new challenges — and it'll take place in a brand new South Africa camp.

The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV program and isn't likely to air until 2023.

Ant and Dec spoke about the All-Stars series while on This Morning back in April...

Ant told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I don't know why [an all-stars series] has never been done before. But it's a spin-off from the main show where we've got ex-campmates who've all come together in South Africa, competing challenges, trials..."

Realising that his presenting partner may have given too much away, Dec added: "I think it's a secret..."

"It's going to be great," Ant added.

Which celebrities are taking part in I'm a Celebrity All Stars?

According to The Sun spin-off show, I'm A Celebrity All Stars , will star Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo, Andy Whyment, Dean Gaffney, Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Carol Vorderman, Georgia Toffolo, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Myleene Klass, Joe Swash and Fatima Whitbread.

Where can I watch old episodes of I'm a celebrity?

You can catch up on past series of the show on ITV Hub .