I'm a Celebrity 2022: latest trailer, possible line-up, location, presenters and everything we know

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is heading to ITV for a new series and for the first time in two years the show is heading back to its original home in sunny Australia.

For the past two series, the show has been broadcast from Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions and, because of this, we saw a King and Queen of the Castle crowned in the new location, with author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and former Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning the 2020 and 2021 competitions.

But I'm a Celebrity 2022 is set to look different as it returns to the series' original home in Australia. So with that in mind, here's everything we know so far...

When does I'm a Celebrity 2022 start?

ITV has confirmed that I'm a Celebrity 2022 will start in November, but an exact date is yet to be announced.

Traditionally the show starts on either the second or third Sunday of November, meaning this year could see the show begin on ITV on November 13 or November 20.

However, the 2022 season could also see a slightly earlier start so that the series doesn't clash with the World Cup, meaning it could start in early November so it finishes before the football begins.

We will update this page as soon as an air date is officially announced.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Yes! The brand new trailer sees Ant and Dec flying over the Australian jungle in a helicopter... but while Ant can't wait to jump out and parachute into the camp, Dec isn't quite so happy about launching himself out of the moving aircraft! Once the paid have made the leap, their parachutes open to read 'We're back'... meaning it won't be long before they are back on our screens with a brand new batch of celebrities!

The first trailer released at the start of October was a blink and you miss it teaser! The ten-second video sees a suitcase dropping out of a helicopter and into the Australian jungle. It might not give much away, but it means the new series is definitely on its way!

You can watch the trailer below...

Where is I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 set?

I'm a Celebrity will return to its usual home in the Australian jungle after a two-year break, provided there are no further travel restrictions.

In exciting news, there is also a new set reportedly being built especially for the show's return to Australia, according to The Sun . The website has reported that the new set will be bigger and better than before, with wild west-themed challenges area being built and the return of the iconic interview hut. It was also reported that ropes could be seen attached to several trees above a swimming pool, which had been filled with very dirty-looking water.

Hosts Ant and Dec also had their say on the return to Australia, adding: "Well, the plan is the jungle." Dec added: "Nothing against Wales!" To which Ant agreed, saying: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."

Who are the rumored celebrities in the I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up?

It's still a bit too early for confirmed names, but there have been a few rumors floating about which suggest some big names could be stepping up to the challenge this year.

Here are some of the rumored 2022 contestants so far, and we'll keep things updated when more names are suggested...

Mike Tindall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rugby legend Mike Tindall has reportedly signed up to I'm A Celebrity 2022, according to Metro .

The former rugby union player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, is supposedly set to become the first royal to enter the jungle for this year's line-up.

An insider told Metro: "It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations."

A source apparently revealed to The Sun : "He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch."

The down-to-earth royal couple share three children together — Mia, Lena and Lucas and have been married since 2011.

Danny Dyer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to his upcoming EastEnders exit, it looks like Danny Dyer is one of the top names producers are looking at to take part in the new I'm a Celebrity series.

A show source told The Sun : "Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number-one target. They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer."

The Vivienne

(Image credit: BBC)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne has previously teased she'd be up for the jungle, telling Lorraine Kelly: "I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it. What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again. I’m all for that!"

Despite its continued popularity, none of the Drag Race queens have taken on any dreaded bushtucker trials, so perhaps this could be the year for it? Especially since The Vivienne appeared alongside Ant and Dec for their Saturday Night Takeaway show lately...

Richard Madeley

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Last year, Richard Madeley had to leave the competition due to ill-health, so is it possible he could return to the jungle to try and take the crown for himself? So far there's no confirmation on that, but it could be an option...

Nadiya Hussain

(Image credit: BBC)

The Great British Bake Off winner and TV presenter Nadiya was asked to appear in the 2020 series, but she confessed that she turned down the offer.

She revealed to The Guardian : "I got asked to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it. It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like."

If the show goes back to Australia, would Nadiya be willing to take on the challenge?

Natalie Cassidy

(Image credit: Getty)

While we're pretty sure that Natalie is unlikely to take a break from filming as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders for a stint in the Australian jungle, it wouldn't be the first time someone from the soap's cast has taken a break to star in a reality TV show.

Natalie recently told The Guardian that she would be up for appearing in the reality show if she ever left EastEnders ... "I always think, when I’m in a restaurant and have been looked after very well, I could do that front-of-house stuff very well. Or maybe you’ll see me in the jungle," she said. Well, after she's appeared in both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother , you never know!

And who is a definite NO?

(Image credit: ITV)

One celebrity we know definitely WON'T be heading into the jungle is the Queen of breakfast TV, Lorraine Kelly. Despite talk that she could be taking part in this year's show, Lorraine quashed the rumors with a hilarious tweet, revealing that she won’t be taking part in a Bushtucker trial anytime soon.

The tweet read: “FFS - again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone - or alone - just no!).”

We'll take that as a firm no, then!

Who will be presenting I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Ant and Dec will return for the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again be back at the helm, bringing us all the drama from camp, whether it be in rainy Wales or sunny Australia.

The pair are likely to have us in stitches again each evening the show airs as they take the mickey out of the celebrity contestants as they try their hands at a Bushtucker Trail.

Medic Bob leaves the show

Robert McCarron aka Medic Bob has left I'm A Celebrity. (Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

ITV has revealed that much-loved I'm a Celebrity icon Medic Bob is bowing out of the series after two decades. The Australian medic, Robert McCarron, fondly known as Medic Bob, has been on the show since 2002 and became a household favorite giving the celebrity contestants medical care and expert advice.

Some of his most memorable moments include helping TV star Gillian McKeith after she "fainted" in 2010, flushing out a cockroach from javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread's nose in 2012 and pulling out a cricket from football legend Harry Redknapp's ear in 2018.

However, the Australian outback will be without its stalwart resident Medic Bob, who is reportedly too busy to feature in the upcoming series and will apparently be replaced by another medic who won't be shown on-screen, according to The Sun .

What is I'm a Celebrity All Stars?

I'm a Celebrity All Stars is a spin-off from the main series and will see iconic campmates from over the years returning to take on some new challenges — and it'll take place in a brand new South Africa camp.

The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV program and isn't likely to air until 2023.

Ant and Dec spoke about the All-Stars series while on This Morning back in April...

Ant told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I don't know why [an all-stars series] has never been done before. But it's a spin-off from the main show where we've got ex-campmates who've all come together in South Africa, competing challenges, trials..."

Realising that his presenting partner may have given too much away, Dec added: "I think it's a secret..."

"It's going to be great," Ant added.

Which celebrities are taking part in I'm a Celebrity All Stars?

According to The Sun the spin-off show will star Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo, Andy Whyment, Dean Gaffney, Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Carol Vorderman, Georgia Toffolo, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Myleene Klass, Joe Swash and Fatima Whitbread.

