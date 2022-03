This time each year, governmental agencies across the country update the citizens they serve on projects and initiatives that were completed the previous year and give a glimpse of what is planned for the year. Based on Gahanna’s recent State of the City address, 2021 was a year of tremendous growth for our city that focused on reinforcing partnerships, reimagining how we provide services and amenities for our residents and rebuilding critical infrastructure. ...

GAHANNA, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO