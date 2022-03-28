ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman claiming she was pregnant steals METRO patrol vehicle at rail stop

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A woman was arrested after police say she stole and crashed a METRO Police vehicle. The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Fannin South Park & Ride at 1601 W Bellfort Street. Police...

WTVM

Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says a missing pregnant woman has been found. 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum had been reported missing after last being seen Saturday evening in LaGrange. The sheriff’s office says she is safe; no other details were provided.
LAGRANGE, GA
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KTEM NewsRadio

How a Texas Woman Was Arrested for Giving Her Baby to a Stranger

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Miami Herald

MMA fighters stop shooter inside Texas restaurant. Police praise their ‘quick thinking’

Police responding to a “shooting in progress” call at a Texas sushi bar arrived to find the suspect had already been taken into custody — by patrons of the restaurant. Officers were called to the Houston restaurant after a panic alarm went off at RA Sushi, Bar and Restaurant at about 11:30 p.m. March 14 and several callers reported a shooting, according to a police news conference recorded by KHOU.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCJJ

Johnson County Deputies: Woman found at crash scene near Morse claims she was trying to drive across Cedar Rapids

An OWI suspect got a little lost trying to drive across Cedar Rapids, crashing her car east of Morse. That’s according to Johnson County deputies, who arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Morse Road and St. Bridget’s Road just before 11:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, deputies came upon a 2017 Kia Sorento LX partially in the ditch with a lone occupant. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Depriest of Cedar Rapids, allegedly claimed she’d been driving from a Cedar Rapids bar to her residence on 24th Street NW. Deputies say she had no idea why she was east of Morse or how she got there.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

