Woman claiming she was pregnant steals METRO patrol vehicle at rail stop

An OWI suspect got a little lost trying to drive across Cedar Rapids, crashing her car east of Morse. That’s according to Johnson County deputies, who arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Morse Road and St. Bridget’s Road just before 11:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, deputies came upon a 2017 Kia Sorento LX partially in the ditch with a lone occupant. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Depriest of Cedar Rapids, allegedly claimed she’d been driving from a Cedar Rapids bar to her residence on 24th Street NW. Deputies say she had no idea why she was east of Morse or how she got there.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO