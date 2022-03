Chris Brown wants an apology from everybody who dragged his name through the mud regarding his recent rape accusations. The singer shared a new message on Instagram after his alleged rape accuser's lawyer dropped out of the case following Chris' post including audio notes sent from his accuser. In the messages she allegedly sent, Chris' accuser says that he gave her the "best d*ck [she's] ever had" in her life and begged to see him again so she could "f*ck with [him]."

