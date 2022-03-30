TSA Officers Confiscate 10-Inch Kitchen Knife Stored In Car Seat At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – Security at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch kitchen knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday.

“Every time I think I’ve seen it all, something like this pops up,” explained Dan Velez, the spokesperson for TSA New England. “A woman came up to the screening area with a car seat and she put the car seat on the conveyer belt to go through the scanner.”

She’d removed her most precious cargo, her baby, but forgot she’d tucked away the knife.

“There was a ten-inch butcher knife right next to where the baby would be sitting,” Velez said.

The mother said she’d hidden the knife as a way to protect herself and her baby in a dangerous situation. Then she forgot it was there.

WBZ-TV found another traveler who knows how it feels to be ushered out of line for questioning. It happened during an international move. She and her husband were returning to the US with many bags of household items when they were stopped.

“My husband and I are like oh my God! It was all of our kitchen knives! We love to cook!”

As for the mom with the car seat, she and her baby did make their flight to Atlanta. Troopers took the knife and filed a report with the Department of Children and Families.

The knife would have been OK if it were in a checked suitcase and stored in a way that no one could get hurt.