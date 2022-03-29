ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T&C Players hosting Palm Sunday event

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 1 day ago
NORWALK — Towne and Country Players, Inc. will be hosting the Cedarville University Concert Chorale at 3 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, in the First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main St., Norwalk.

The Chorale, under the direc on of Dr. Lyle Anderson, will present choruses from George Handel’s “Messiah” which includes the world famous “Hallelujah Chorus." The 46 singers and instrumentalists will present familiar spirituals and other appropriate celebratory music. The tle of the event is “Easter Celebration” to coincide with Holy Week. Pre-concert pipe organ music will be presented by Cedarville graduate Sco Eshelman, of Dayton, and will begin when ticket sales and general seating starts at 2:30 p.m.

The First United Methodist is handicap accessible with an elevator to all doors as well as padded pews in a ramped semi-circular arrangement for excellent visibility. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Information about the program is available at 419-668-0637 or by writing to T & C Concerts, P.O. Box 551, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. T & C is an educational-charitable organization in its 56th season of clean, family musical entertainment operated by volunteers.

4-H News

The Ridgefield Country Kids 4-H Club met on Monday, Feb. 21, at Norwalk High School. Kenzie Bauer did a demonstration on how to make a flower arrangement, and Colt Rogers did a demonstration on how to make a Folding Surprise Craft. Roll call was: What is your Favorite Book. 16 members were present. Nora Whaley and Kenzie Bauer along with Haley Evans, 4-H educator spoke about 4-H on WLKR radio as part of 4-H Week activities. The girls talked about their favorite parts of 4-H, the projects they take, and other activities the club does together.
NORWALK, OH
