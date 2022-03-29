Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead

The Orange County Sheriff's Department released new details about a 14-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling from a ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida. At a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the young man as Tyre Sampson. Sampson was a Missouri resident who was visiting Florida with another family, Mina said.
(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
Snow squalls Monday morning have played havoc with Pennsylvania highways. Interstate 81 North near Minersville in Schuylkill County, just outside Pottsville, was shut mid-morning by a multi-vehicle crash, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said. Fires were still burning just before 2 p.m. from the 10:36 a.m. crash at mile marker 116 in Foster Township, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police say more than 70 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision during a snowstorm on Route 581 in Cumberland County.
What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash that caused the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say just before p.m. on Saturday they were called to a crash with entrapment on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna. Upon arrival, Police found 1...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
March 13 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured as more than 70 cars were involved in a pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday, authorities said. A total of 73 vehicles were involved in the crash on State Route 581 in Cumberland County, about 30 miles south of the capital Harrisbrg, forcing authorities to shut down the highway for four hours to allow crews to clear the wreck, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said on Twitter.
Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town have a peculiar falling-deer problem. Deer from the surrounding hillsides wander onto the highway and those that find their way onto the overpass panic and jump. Some 25 deer have made the fatal fall in recent months.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A collision involving as many as 40 vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals on Monday, according to the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management. The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m....
A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing third-degree murder charges after he slammed his infant son face-first onto a bed. FOX29 reported that according to investigators, David Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer “forcibly” put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 […]
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A disturbing case of deer jumping to their death has residents in a small Pennsylvania town demanding something be done to stop it. For the town of Johnsonburg, the snow may have stopped falling from the sky, but for some residents, it continues to rain deer.
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass. Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.
Authorities have identified the two men who died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, March 18, according to a report by PennLive.Stephen McLeroy, 67, of Lower Paxton Township, and Devin Messina, 30, of Derry Township, were in a silver 2003 Ford Escape SUV with four other people when the crash occurre…
A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
One person was reportedly shot dead after a group of friends were playing video games in Pittsburgh. According to KDKA, a witness at the scene said her son was playing video games with two other boys at her house, and the victim Maurice Cole was shot right outside her front door. Police say Cole got […]
