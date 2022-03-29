Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
An infant died after spending the night in an idling car with sleeping family members, Missouri police told news outlets. St. Louis authorities responded to a call about the running vehicle on the city’s northwest side around 8:30 a.m. on March 11, KTVI reported. “We believe they were inside...
Unfortunately for him it was the wrong kind of ice. A 54-year-old guy in northern Michigan named Victor McMillan got pulled over on the highway last week. It was just east of Traverse City in a town called Bagley. McMillan was drinking a Coca-Cola in a McDonald's cup when the...
The Orange County Sheriff's Department released new details about a 14-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling from a ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida. At a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the young man as Tyre Sampson. Sampson was a Missouri resident who was visiting Florida with another family, Mina said.
A Louisiana man was shot after he answered a late-night knock on his door on March 8, deputies say. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a March 9 Facebook post. When deputies arrived at...
A Georgia mom left to run errands a year ago, and she’s been missing ever since, officials said. One year later, deputies are still searching for clues about Tiffany Foster. The mother of three was last seen leaving her apartment on March 1, 2021, according to family members and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park that takes passengers 430 feet in the air before plummeting toward the ground at 70 miles per hour, authorities said. On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's department identified the boy as Tyre Sampson from...
Following the viral conversations surrounding The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna and the real-life PPP Loan fiasco, scamming has become a phenomenon that has everyone on edge. Still, that doesn’t give anyone the right to make the innocent ones out there feel like criminals without proper evidence. We saw an...
Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the arrest report of corrections officer Christopher Wilson, 36, who is facing several domestic violence charges after strangling his girlfriend.
The family of a Florida teenager who died after falling from a 430 ft attraction say he was turned away from other rides because of his size. Speaking on Tuesday, a cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said he wanted to ride two rides at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, but was turned away on Friday.“‘They said I’m too big. I can’t ride,’“ his cousin Shay Johnson recalled after speaking with Tyre on the phone.She told Spectrum News 13 that although Tyre was turned away from two attractions at ICON Park, he was not turned away by the Orlando FreeFall.The attraction...
Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
On Monday, a video went viral of someone driving a speeding Tesla over a hill so fast that it launches roughly 50 feet into the air before crashing into the ground on impact. After hitting the ground, the Tesla collided with at least one car parked on the street, damaging it badly.
A teen driver who drove his truck directly through the funnel of a Texas tornado and was tossed into the air in horrifying footage has said he was shocked but not scared.Riley Leon, 16, was driving home on Monday in Elgin when he had a narrow brush with death. His truck, a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, got into the way of a damaging tornado.Within seconds, the lone truck on the highway was tossed on its side and spun several times with the teenager still on its wheels before it was somehow flipped back on its four wheels by...
An aircraft rolled to its side near the runway at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Wednesday. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the small white helicopter on its side, with no smoke or fire showing, the Los Angeles County Department told KTLA. No injuries have been reported. Information on […]
