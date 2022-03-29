ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun scare at Cancun airport turns out to be falling billboards

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo circulated Monday showing travelers running at the airport...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

YouTube couple 'Saucy and Honey', 24 and 25, are arrested after they film themselves hiding inside a Target overnight for bizarre social media challenge: Lifestyle bloggers insist they have 'no regrets'

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancun#Mexico#Billboards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' ride at Orlando park

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park that takes passengers 430 feet in the air before plummeting toward the ground at 70 miles per hour, authorities said. On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's department identified the boy as Tyre Sampson from...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Florida teen was turned away twice from rides before falling from plunge attraction

The family of a Florida teenager who died after falling from a 430 ft attraction say he was turned away from other rides because of his size. Speaking on Tuesday, a cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said he wanted to ride two rides at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, but was turned away on Friday.“‘They said I’m too big. I can’t ride,’“ his cousin Shay Johnson recalled after speaking with Tyre on the phone.She told Spectrum News 13 that although Tyre was turned away from two attractions at ICON Park, he was not turned away by the Orlando FreeFall.The attraction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Teen whose truck was tossed by tornado in wild video recalls brush with death: ‘I wasn’t scared that much’

A teen driver who drove his truck directly through the funnel of a Texas tornado and was tossed into the air in horrifying footage has said he was shocked but not scared.Riley Leon, 16, was driving home on Monday in Elgin when he had a narrow brush with death. His truck, a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, got into the way of a damaging tornado.Within seconds, the lone truck on the highway was tossed on its side and spun several times with the teenager still on its wheels before it was somehow flipped back on its four wheels by...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Aircraft falls on its side at El Monte airport

An aircraft rolled to its side near the runway at San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte on Wednesday. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the small white helicopter on its side, with no smoke or fire showing, the Los Angeles County Department told KTLA. No injuries have been reported. Information on […]
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy