Spring clean-up at Edwards Grove Cemetery,

GREENWICH — Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. All flower arrangements and other decorative items must be removed prior to that date. In case of inclement weather, clean-up will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Flowers, wreaths and other decorations not picked up by their owners at the gravesites prior to the clean-up date will be placed at the top of the hill on the far east end of the grounds. May 1 will be the deadline for retrieving those items.

Any decorations, plantings, statuary, river rock, etc. that could potentially interfere with mowing or weed whipping may also be removed at any time during the year, at the discretion of the Cemetery Board. Glass containers and glass decorations of all types are not permitted on the grounds.

The Cemetery Board cannot be held responsible for the loss of or any damage to decorations.

The cemetery is closed from dusk to dawn daily.

Inquiries concerning lot purchases or other cemetery questions should be directed to Janis Hunter, secretary, at 419-752-2780.