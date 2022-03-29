ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, OH

Spring clean-up at Edwards Grove Cemetery,

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

GREENWICH — Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich. All flower arrangements and other decorative items must be removed prior to that date. In case of inclement weather, clean-up will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Flowers, wreaths and other decorations not picked up by their owners at the gravesites prior to the clean-up date will be placed at the top of the hill on the far east end of the grounds. May 1 will be the deadline for retrieving those items.

Any decorations, plantings, statuary, river rock, etc. that could potentially interfere with mowing or weed whipping may also be removed at any time during the year, at the discretion of the Cemetery Board. Glass containers and glass decorations of all types are not permitted on the grounds.

The Cemetery Board cannot be held responsible for the loss of or any damage to decorations.

The cemetery is closed from dusk to dawn daily.

Inquiries concerning lot purchases or other cemetery questions should be directed to Janis Hunter, secretary, at 419-752-2780.

Comments / 0

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector

1K+

Followers

119

Posts

182K+

Views

Related
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
WMBB

Spring Breakers help clean up Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Volunteer State is living up to its name. Students from Tennessee Tech University are helping to clean up remaining Hurricane Michael remnants in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood of Panama City Beach. “The majority of the homes had been repaired and they just had some lingering things; hauling of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Ledger Independent

City set for spring clean-up effort

Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year. Trash dumpsters will be placed at PelhamStreet/East Sixth Street, IGA parking lot, Central/East Sixth, Union Street, Old Main Street in Old Washington in the large grass parking lot, Wall Street and McDonald Parkway, Public Works on Martha Comer Drive, and the 400/500 block of West Second Street, according to information supplied by the city. Officials reminded the public that no hazardous materials are permitted in dumpsters.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Clean#Clean Up#Uban Construction#The Cemetery Board
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Balcony gardens: 5 tips to transform your small space into a green haven

Balconies are the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers. Small, yes, but their potential is endless when it comes to space-saving design, compact furniture and privacy-giving plants. Looking for balcony design ideas? You may not have a garden, but don't let that stop you from creating the outdoor space of your...
GARDENING
Greater Milwaukee Today

On Gardening: New Chicklet Orange will delight hummingbirds and butterflies

The esperanza is one of those shrubs that brings about hope and anticipation for the growing season. Actually, that is what "esperanza" means in Spanish. As a gardener who got his horticultural roots in Texas, I can tell you the Esperanza is a plant to be treasured, and even more so with the debut of Chicklet Orange in 2022.
MISSION, TX
thespruce.com

How Long Should I Water My Lawn?

Learning how long to water your lawn is important for several reasons. Too much or too little water can result in a less than ideal appearance with dead or dried patches that invite weeds. Overwatering can also raise your water bill significantly so it pays off to have a fairly close idea of how much water your lawn requires to maintain green, good health. There are several factors to consider which include your soil and your specific growing zone.
GARDENING
Wicked Local

Saugus Cemetery Department announces Riverside Cemetery spring cleanup

The Town of Saugus Cemetery Department announces that spring grounds cleanup will begin at the Riverside Cemetery on Monday, April 11, 2022. The Cemetery Commission kindly asks members of the public to remove any personal and/or holiday/seasonal items from the grounds before the cleanup begins. All veterans flags will be...
SAUGUS, MA
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
119
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy