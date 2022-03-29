ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FDNY Battles Three-Alarm Bronx Fire, Building Vacant

firefighternation.com
 1 day ago

The FDNY​ responded to an early morning fire Tuesday on East 165th Street between...

www.firefighternation.com

CBS New York

Hundreds of firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- About 200 firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a two-story building in Brooklyn on Monday.Crews said it started around 10:30 a.m. at a commercial building that used to be a New York Sports Club on Boerum Place.Smoke was billowing out of the roof.At least one firefighter and one civilian were hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.Surveillance video shows the moment the gunman walked inside the deli, pointed his gun and opened fire at a man, striking him in the head."He's a regular customer. He's coming all the time, talking to my brother," deli worker Burhan Mashrah said.Police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at 2154 Pitkin Ave. Mashrah told CBS2's Thalia Perez...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx boy, 8, died from starvation, abusive head trauma: court docs

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 8-year-old boy Bronx boy weighed just 40 pounds when he died, the criminal complaint filed against his mother and stepfather revealed. Police on Monday arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29, on charges of murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. They allegedly knew the child had lost weight and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Family of slain Burger King cashier come face-to-face with alleged killer

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of murdered fast food worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves was visibly shaken Thursday as they watched her alleged killer enter a not guilty plea. The man, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, was arrested Jan. 13, less than a week after he allegedly shot and killed the 19-year-old cashier. The teen’s mother, Kristie […]
MANHATTAN, NY

