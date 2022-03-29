Weather Advisory: Winter Weather Is Coming Back One Last Time

I will start this off by asking that you please don't make fun of me because I'm just trying to be an informed Michigander and learn a little something new. Apart from not knowing how to pronounce this food staple of the Upper Peninsula, I'm also not exactly sure what it even is. Of course I'm familiar with and enjoy the other U.P. classic, the pasty, but I'm not quite sure what a 'Cudighi' is. If you are also unfamiliar with this U.P. favorite, let's learn together!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO