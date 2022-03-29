ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Weather Advisory: Winter Weather Is Coming Back One Last Time

By B-Ray
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready to experience the full Michigan experience as ice accumulation is headed for the Mid-Michigan area. Just when you thought spring was here, naw son. A Winter Weather...

Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
1470 WFNT

New Underwater Spearfishing Licenses Now Available in Michigan

Michigan anglers now have a new fishing license option to grab this year. Some new regulation changes were adopted last month by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. One of the new changes includes the expansion of underwater spearfishing opportunities throughout the state. The new regulation gives anglers the chance to harvest additional species.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Did You Hear That? Natural Gas Line Explodes On Runyan Lake Road

If you heard a very loud boom at roughly 9:30 AM this morning, you are not alone. Some people thought an earthquake was happening. According to the Tri-County Times, the noise and or shaking you felt was a natural gas line explosion on Runyan Lake Road, north of Center Road in Tyrone Township. Reports also indicate that Consumers Power that the following roads be shut down,
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, MI
1470 WFNT

What is a ‘Cudighi’ and Why Do Michigan’s Yoopers Love It So Much?

I will start this off by asking that you please don't make fun of me because I'm just trying to be an informed Michigander and learn a little something new. Apart from not knowing how to pronounce this food staple of the Upper Peninsula, I'm also not exactly sure what it even is. Of course I'm familiar with and enjoy the other U.P. classic, the pasty, but I'm not quite sure what a 'Cudighi' is. If you are also unfamiliar with this U.P. favorite, let's learn together!
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Work for the West Michigan Whitecaps this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for opening day and they want you to play for their team! It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans and they need your help. If you are looking for a job for the summer season the West Michigna Whitecaps have you covered.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

A Stretch of Perry Road Near Grand Blanc Will Be Closed for 7 Weeks

If Perry Road in Atlas Township is part of your daily commute, you better start planning a different route. The road is going to be closed for nearly two months. I was driving home from Davison yesterday when I noticed a big orange digital sign warning us that Perry Road would be closed starting at the damn (Gale Road). I live off Perry Road and drive that way all the time, so I'm not looking forward to finding an alternate route.
GRAND BLANC, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: You’re in for a Brutal Tick Season This Year

Get ready, Michigan. Experts warn that tick season in our state could be worse than normal. Ticks have long been associated with states on the east coast, while the insects are relatively new to us here in the Mitten State. Howard Russell is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He tells WXYZ-TV that ticks were practically unheard of in Michigan up until about 15 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

