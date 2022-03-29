Seven inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame

The Laredo Commission for Women 2022 Women’s Hall of Fame was celebrated on Sunday, March 28, 2022 with seven new members being inducted. (David Gomez Jr. /Laredo Morning Times)

Before ending Women’s History Month, seven Laredo women were recognized into the Laredo Commission for Women 2022 Women’s Hall of Fame on Sunday, March 28.

The event was held in the San Agustin Ballroom of La Posada Hotel. And attendees were dressed in their Sunday's best, like an Oscars red carpet ceremony.

Sister Rosemary Welsh, a Laredo Commission for Women founding member, started the ceremony with a moment of silence for Ukraine.

Honorees inducted included Tricia Cortez, as part of her role in civic leadership and public service; Lula Morales, a business professional with her work in real estate; Elizabeth “Teena” Beckelhymer Arciniega and Mary Louise Lopez through their achievements in education; and Dr. Gladys Keene and Dr. Jane Cigarroa Unzietig for their determination in health care.

The Women’s Hall of Fame dates back to 1995 when it was held annually. Since 2000 though, it has been held every other year.

Each woman inducted had, and continue to have, decorated careers in their respective fields. Some with titles they show off proudly. Real estate mogul, civic activist, Regional Dean, continued allergist, Microsoft publishing to English teacher and a founding faculty member of one of Laredo Independent School District’s high schools.

The women honored had given a majority of their share of excitement and response when informed beforehand they were going to be inducted.

A recent interview with LMT of those nominated included Executive Director of the Rio Grande International Study Center Tricia Cortez, who had said that she was stunned and blown away upon hearing of her induction. According to the interview, she is proud to stand in the company of her fellow inductees along with the late Jovita Idar.

As Cortez’s field is civic leadership and public service, she would like to see trainings that teach ambitious and curious women how to run for office and become strong, sharp and understanding leaders.

In a gold heavy center, baby pink colored and rose bouquet bottom and top centered pamphlet, arranged the inductees in order. Included were word for word speeches for each inductee. Lula Morales, second to receive her induction, was given a small biography of her career and personal life.

Morales, the third child of 12, had lost her mother at the young age of 16. Life was difficult as a Mexican immigrant, but continued her education in Incarnate Word High School and College in San Antonio where she met her husband. They had started a family but she needed a job with flexible hours. In 1977, Real estate provided that for her and the rest is history. Lulu Morales Realty Inc. is considered the premier real estate company in Laredo and surrounding areas.

“Today I feel that Angela Merkel is one of my favorite role models,” Morales said previously to LMT. “She shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to be the Chancellor of Germany (2005-21).”

The third inductee honored at the ceremony was Dr. Gladys C. Keene, who has been the Regional Dean of the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Regional Campus in Laredo. She hoped there to provide excellent academic programs to meet and anticipate future needs of the student workforce and the community, support research efforts to address major health concerns and promote health literacy and prevention. She retired from private practice in 2017 where she provided care for patients with allergy and asthma disorders.

“Immediately, the issue of breast cancer comes to mind as one of the most prominent health issues that affects so many women every day,” Keene said to LMT about a current women’s issue she’d like to see addressed.

Continued practitioner, allergist and immunologist Dr. Jane Cigarroa Unzeitig is still at the forefront of treating allergic respiratory diseases in children and adults. Curious by nature, she researches, reads, and strives to learn more and better utilize the best treatment possible for her patients. An avid tennis player, mountain climber, bird watcher and swimmer, she has the power to transform women when they hear her speak and teach, as she truly is a woman for all seasons.

“As we get older, then women’s history gets younger and fresher, because we remember that woman, event or the political intrigue,” Cigarroa Unzeitig previously about the necessity of Women’s History Month.

Two inductees who worked in their respective fields of education were inducted — one of them being the fifth member to take the stage in native Laredoan Elizabeth “Teena” Beckelhymer Arciniega.

Arciniega graduated from J.W. Nixon High School and went on to attend and receive a dual degree from Boston College. From working in editorial at a publishing company in Boston to joining Microsoft Press in Seattle, she retired from publishing to care for her newborn daughter who was found to be visually impaired. She moved back to Laredo in 2005, and 10 years later she found a new career in education where she’d continue to attain a plethora of success.

She has much to say about education, especially if it’s along the border.

“In my opinion, women along the border can become more empowered through education,” Arciniega said previously to LMT. “Education will result in better communication skills, better understanding of their own skills and capability and ultimately better opportunities; education is empowerment.”

Sixth inductee into the Women’s Hall of Fame was none other than Mary Louise Lopez, who is better known to her friends and family as “Sisi.” A lifelong educator in both local school districts, she is from the class of 1976 at Nixon, and then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in English in 1981. A founding member of the Dr. Leo Cigarroa High School in the fall of 1983, she took time off to raise her kids and didn’t go back until 2005 where she would become one of the first High School English Instructional Coordinators at United Independent School District. She’s since retired in 2021 after 30 years of service.

She shared humble words when learning about the induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame.

“I am also humbled to be in the company of powerhouse women like Dr. Janie Unzietig, Dr. Gladys Keene and Tricia Cortez,” she said. “They are movers and shakers in our community.”

The 2022 induction class was just that — all class. And they were complimentary of the past trailblazing local figure in Idar.

A posthumous induction into the LCW Hall of Fame, Idar was a journalist and civil rights activist.

Idar is most known for defending “El Progreso,” a Laredo Spanish-language newspaper in circulation throughout the city, from Texas Rangers after it published an editorial that criticized U.S. intervention into the Mexican Revolution (1910-1917). The Rangers later came back and destroyed the printing presses, but she continued to make her voice heard after that in another Laredo newspaper, “La Crónica.”

Idar was even honored by Google nationally in 2020.

“We would like to congratulate the ladies that were inducted into the Hall of Fame of 2022,” Parliamentarian for the Laredo Commission for Women Diana Rodriguez said. “Especially for Jovita Idar.”

Gabriela Gonzalez, an associate professor of history, was a guest speaker at the ceremony. She not only praised Idar’s credentials but was surprised that she had not heard of Idar until she was in graduate school. Gonzalez is currently working on a book-length political biography about Idar.

“This woman came from my beautiful Laredo,” Gonzalez said. “And how come it’s taken me this long to know about her?”

Going forward, there’s no doubt that any viewers of the LCW Hall of Fame will be very familiar with Idar and the rest of the Class of 2022.

