Trevino: three ways to improve March Madness

By Marcus Trevino
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
Chet Holmgren #34 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Steph Chambers /Getty Images)

March Madness is good, but it can be better.

Those (partial) wise words from Pedro Pascal couldn’t be more true this year.

The 2022 tournament began with a bunch of Jersey boys capturing the nation’s heart while making the most improbable Cinderella run in history, and it will peak with a Final Four matchup between the sport’s greatest rivalry in Duke and North Carolina.

But the game that sticks out most to me — most likely because of recency bias — is Villanova’s 50-44 win over Houston in the Elite Eight. Simply put, the game was trash.

Villanova shot just 28.8% from the field, making it the first team to win an Elite Eight game while shooting under 30% since UCLA in 1971. (That Bruins team ended up winning the national title game, against Villanova funny enough, but that’s beside the point).

The 50 points were tied for the fewest ever in an Elite Eight win.

Houston could not crack 30% shooting either and shot 5% from 3. The Cougars missed 10 of their last 11 shots in the lowest-scoring tournament game in school history.

The tournament’s bad moments have been nearly as frequent as the great ones. College basketball needs some improvement, and there are three obvious things that need to be done.

First, the game needs to be split up into quarters and not halves. Women’s basketball got it right.

Every other level of basketball in the entire world uses quarters. The only argument for halves is that it’s nonstop action — except that isn’t true at all.

The NCAA needs its ad revenue, so it came up with the terrible concept of media timeouts. It’s understandable. It needs to make money off its most profitable event. But it lowers the watchability.

There are four scheduled media timeouts in each half, plus each team gets four timeouts in the game. The 16 total timeouts lead to a constant break in the action.

Mark Emmert, scrap the media timeouts and split the game into quarters so you can still get your money.

Next, the foul limit needs to be six instead of five. This is a two-sided change because it also slightly addresses the bad referee problem.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren — the No. 1 player in the country — fouled out in the Sweet Sixteen game against Arkansas because of two or three terrible calls. Having an extra foul would mitigate these scenarios happening regularly.

It’s a seemingly much simpler fix than finding competent officials apparently.

Sure, there are bad officiating moments in the NBA or NFL, but those stand out because, if we’re being honest, the refs in those leagues usually make the right call. It’s the opposite in college basketball.

The referees potentially ruined the Arizona vs TCU game and one in particular embarrassed himself by giving an Illinois player a technical foul for protecting himself during a dunk.

They have never been expected to call a clean game, so adding another foul would help.

The third improvement college basketball can make among many is to shorten halftime.

Halftime is 15 minutes during the regular season and 20 minutes in the tournament because that’s what America wants — more time to not watch the game.

Emmert, fix your game.

