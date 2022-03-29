ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey. Here's what this year has in store

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hxRQ_0et6vNuV00

Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey, and time is running out to register.

“It's wonderful to get them off their phones, off their computer and into the woods and just be with other people,” says Frank Bopp, with Jersey Shore Boy Scouts of America.

Coming out of a pandemic this year, camps like in the Pinelands are filling up in a hurry.

“For the BSA, we try very hard to keep our prices affordable, but we did have to adjust a little bit for fuel costs, gas costs. We only increased $20 a week,” says Bopp.

YMCA day camps in Monmouth County also seeing a surge of registration. They'll likely reach capacity. But their biggest challenge is finding employees, including lifeguards, counselors and activities directors to help kids -- simply be kids.

“Camp was the normal all through this mass of COVID,” says Tricia Kline, YMCA camp director of Monmouth County. “Camp was the normal, we were here, we were open, we were safe. The kids were able to make new friends, try new things and have a great normal summer.”

Both at the YMCA and at the Scout reservation, their goal is to keep costs affordable. That's why price increases for the expected busy summer were kept to a minimum.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

61K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City opens pre-registration for summer day camp

Jersey City is pre-registering 7- to 14-year-olds for its free Summer Day Camp 2.0, city officials announced. The city will host six camps with locations in each ward. Pre-registration is from March 21, 2022, through March 27, 2022. “It is especially critical to provide these city services that are not...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Lifeguards#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
New Jersey 101.5

Now is the time to start destroying spotted lanternfly eggs

Now that the weather is getting warmer, people are advised to be on the lookout for the egg masses of the invasive spotted lanternfly that plagued the state last year. As the weather gets warmer, two things will happen: one, people will be spending more time outdoors and will be able to spot the masses, and two, the eggs will start hatching. The first of the nymphs should start hatching in May. While the winter cold killed off the adult Spotted Lanternflies, the egg masses are hardy enough to survive the cold. A single egg mass can hold 30-50 eggs.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Mayor Adams announces new safe haven locations for homeless

Mayor Eric Adams announced new locations around the city where homeless encampments will be cleared out. This comes as part of his blueprint for the city's economic recovery plan. The mayor plans on offering safe havens with shelter access and other services to New Yorkers living on the streets. Meanwhile,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Woman smashes taxi car window with cinder block in Manhattan

The NYPD is looking to identify a woman seen on video smashing a car window with a cinder block in Manhattan. Police say at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, an unidentified female approached the vehicle with a cinder block and smashed open the driver-side window of a taxi. The victim's vehicle was parked on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue and left to use a restroom.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy