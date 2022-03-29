Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey. Here's what this year has in store

Summer camps are filling up across New Jersey, and time is running out to register.

“It's wonderful to get them off their phones, off their computer and into the woods and just be with other people,” says Frank Bopp, with Jersey Shore Boy Scouts of America.

Coming out of a pandemic this year, camps like in the Pinelands are filling up in a hurry.

“For the BSA, we try very hard to keep our prices affordable, but we did have to adjust a little bit for fuel costs, gas costs. We only increased $20 a week,” says Bopp.

YMCA day camps in Monmouth County also seeing a surge of registration. They'll likely reach capacity. But their biggest challenge is finding employees, including lifeguards, counselors and activities directors to help kids -- simply be kids.

“Camp was the normal all through this mass of COVID,” says Tricia Kline, YMCA camp director of Monmouth County. “Camp was the normal, we were here, we were open, we were safe. The kids were able to make new friends, try new things and have a great normal summer.”

Both at the YMCA and at the Scout reservation, their goal is to keep costs affordable. That's why price increases for the expected busy summer were kept to a minimum.