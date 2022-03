Having recently announced the new spring dates for his upcoming headlining All or Nothing World Tour, EMPIRE partner Rotimi now announces the opening acts for the festivities. International sensation HoodCelebrityy will lead the charge with majority of the dates with Oscar Award-nominee DIXSON opening in Chicago, Dallas and Oakland and R&B songstress Inayah setting the tone in her hometown of Houston. Being an entertainer who has always put his fans first, the tour was originally postponed in January to keep Covid cautious, and now as the world opens back, Spring of 2022 is slated to start with a bang.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO