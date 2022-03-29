Hear how James Patterson and Dolly Parton made a book deal

Dolly Parton hinted to Mic when we interviewed her back in December that the rollout for Run, Rose, Run — her debut novel with James Patterson, that she also wrote an accompanying album for — would be big. But the country icon isn’t wasting any time. The novel, which is already a New York Times Best Seller, was only released on March 7, and Dolly is now announcing that she will star in its feature film adaptation. In December she mentioned, “Run, Rose, Run, it’s about very strong women, and I’ll possibly be working with strong women in the production of the movie we’re hoping to put out.” Might we suggest Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin?

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO