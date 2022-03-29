ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Hear how James Patterson and Dolly Parton made a book deal

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Jake Tapper sits down with author James Patterson and country music legend...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN
CNN

964K+

Followers

142K+

Posts

764M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jenna Bush Hager recalls moment she told dad George W. she'd been busted for underage drinking only for then-President to apologize to HER because she wasn't able to act like a 'normal' college student

Jenna Bush Hager has recalled how she and her twin sister Barbara Bush got busted for underage drinking when their father, former President George W. Bush, was in office, saying he ended up apologizing to her for telling her she could be 'normal.'. The Today star, 40, was discussing the...
DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club
HollywoodLife

Jimmie Allen Tells Dolly Parton, 75, She Looks ‘Like A Playboy Bunny’ During Their ACMs Opening

The country star complimented his co-host’s outfit, as they kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards together. How could you not be amazed by Dolly Parton? Jimmie Allen, 36, was extremely complimentary to the 75-year-old country icon during their opening to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7. As Dolly rocked her silver sequin-jumpsuit, Jimmie let her know just how great she looked. “You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Dolly Parton is turning her new book into a film, and Reese Witherspoon is in on it

Dolly Parton hinted to Mic when we interviewed her back in December that the rollout for Run, Rose, Run — her debut novel with James Patterson, that she also wrote an accompanying album for — would be big. But the country icon isn’t wasting any time. The novel, which is already a New York Times Best Seller, was only released on March 7, and Dolly is now announcing that she will star in its feature film adaptation. In December she mentioned, “Run, Rose, Run, it’s about very strong women, and I’ll possibly be working with strong women in the production of the movie we’re hoping to put out.” Might we suggest Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin?
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Dolly Parton takes over SXSW

We're heading into the final days of South by Southwest, and the queen of country is ascendant. Driving the news: It's superstar Dolly Parton's first South by Southwest appearance, and she's got her digital and physical fingerprints all over the event. Parton is slated to perform Friday at ACL Live...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
buzzfeednews.com

Mila Kunis Revealed The Important Conversation She Had With Her 5- And 7-Year-Old Kids About Ukraine And Why She And Ashton Kutcher Made The “Overnight” Decision To Embrace Their Kids’ Heritage

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have always been vocal when it comes to issues close to their hearts, and now, with Mila’s native Ukraine currently under attack, the couple is speaking out more than ever. In case you weren’t aware, Mila was born in Ukraine before moving to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

964K+
Followers
142K+
Post
764M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy