Deadline is April 8. The Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association is accepting applications for its Kent Quinn Share-A-Heifer Program. The program is for youth ages 9 to 16, who would receive a Milking Shorthorn calf, owned jointly with the Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association. The association would pay as much as $700 toward the calf and maintain 50 percent ownership. The youth must care for the calf and be responsible, once it’s a heifer, for breeding it to a Registered Milking Shorthorn bull. Youth, along with parent or guardian, would enter into a contract with additional rules and requirements. Short-answer questions due upon application. Deadline is April 8. Email schibahr1@gmail.com for more information.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO