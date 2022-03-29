ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Thoughtful Gift Meghan Markle Sent the Queen in Honor of the Late Prince Philip

abc10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's royal family gathered to attend a memorial...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's fears that Meghan Markle would leave him revealed

Prince Harry made a rare move back in November 2016 when he issued a statement asking the media and members of the public to respect the privacy of his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle. Exclusive: Inside Prince Harry's chill visit to West Hollywood restaurant with friends. In a lengthy, heartfelt post, Harry...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missing This Royal Event Amid Security Row? Duke Warned His Memoir Is A Potential Threat To Queen Elizabeth's Power

Prince Harry is not returning to the U.K. any time soon. Prince Harry has been making it to the headlines lately amid his security row with the U.K. government as he suggests paying for his own group of bodyguards when his family visits the British soil. The husband of Meghan Markle is embroiled in a High Court battle against the Home Office after he was told he would not get the “same degree” of security when coming back from America.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Buzz60
Cosmopolitan

Rumor Has It Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is fully done with Buckingham Palace. According to some shiny new intel from royal sources, Her Majesty is unlikely to ever permanently return to the royals' most famous home, and will instead chill out at Windsor Castle—where she's been living for the past two years since the pandemic started.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Prince Philip's memorial hand-in-hand with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived hand-in-hand with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Prince Philip's memorial service today. The Duchess of Cambridge looked poised as she wore an understated polkadot Alessandra Rich gown which she paired with elegant silver droplet earrings, as she was joined by her husband for the event this morning.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Buckingham Palace is planning for Prince Charles to become king

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Grandmother Reportedly Will Never Meet Lilibet Diana? Duke Of Sussex’s Decision Affects Monarch

Queen Elizabeth may never have the chance to meet Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana. Queen Elizabeth’s health has been a cause for concern among members of the royal family, as well as the royal fans,and the fact that she’s turning 96 this year and has had back-to-back health issues is indeed worrying.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: All Eyes Are Still On Kate Middleton Even After Queen Elizabeth's Queen Consort Endorsement? Prince Charles' Wife Takes Over Meghan Markle's Former Role

Camilla Parker-Bowles is reportedly in jeopardy as Kate Middleton remains more popular than her. Royal fans were shocked when Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee to state that Camilla Parker-Bowles should be given the Queen Consort title when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne. The "sincere wish" of Her Majesty would mean that the Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned beside the Prince of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Sent Her Former Lady-in-Waiting an Unexpected Note After Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting Lady Pamela Hicks is reflecting on being witness to history. A first cousin of Prince Philip, Pamela, 92, was a bridesmaid when Elizabeth wed Philip in 1947. When the young princess acceded to the throne in 1952, Pamela was at her side. And as Elizabeth took her first steps as monarch, she depended on Pamela for her friendship and support.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Criticized For Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial But Attending Invictus Games In Netherlands

Prince Harry raised eyebrows after confirming that he would not attend Prince Philip's funeral. Prince Harry confirmed that he would not be returning to the United Kingdom this month, suggesting that he would not attend his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29. However, several were not pleased with the announcement, with some slamming him for missing a family event but not the scheduled Invictus Games.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy