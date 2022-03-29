Guest opinion: We need your voice to secure a healthy environment for future generations

Five years back, when we made our first visit to Lowndes County Alabama, we were greeted with the smell and sight of raw sewage pools in people’s backyard, running over potable drinking water lines and backing up into homes through bathtubs, toilets and sinks. This is not a sight anyone expects to see in the US – a majority of us just flush and walk away, letting large wastewater treatment facilities miles away deal with the mess. Stories of putting used toilet paper in the trash to avoid clogging, raw sewage backing up into their bathtubs and sinks during heavy rains, or constantly listening to gurgling in the pipes to know when not to flush were told by the residents as a matter of day-to-day living. It was a punch in the gut to see generation after generation of families, grandparents, parents and their children faced with no choice but to embrace all that muck in their everyday lives.

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO