ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Putin Conquered Russia's Oligarchy

By Greg Rosalsky
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Note: This is Part Two of a two-part Planet Money newsletter series on the Russian oligarchs. You can read Part One here and subscribe to the newsletter here. In the summer of 2000, 21 of the richest men in Russia exited their bulletproof limousines and entered the Kremlin for a historic...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Igor Sechin
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#A Just Russia#Gazprom#Planet Money#Kremlin#Russians
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
WITF

Vladimir Putin’s warning to anti-war Russians evokes Stalinist purges

Russia has seen an exodus of political activists, journalists, celebrities and entrepreneurs critical of the war or fearing its consequences. The Kremlin doubled down Thursday on recent statements by President Vladimir Putin that Russian society would benefit from what he called a “cleansing” of “scum and traitors” who align with the West in its criticism of the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
Daily Mail

Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war

Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy