Russell Wilson on joining stacked AFC West: 'I don’t fear anything'

When reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos were in the mix to potentially trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, some fans and pundits questioned why in the world Rodgers would want to move to a division that already included Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert (not to mention Derek Carr, who’s better than he gets credit for).

That question proved to be a moot point because Rodgers ended up staying in Green Bay, but the same question could be applied to Russell Wilson, who specifically waived his no-trade clause in order to join the Broncos in the AFC West.

So why would Wilson want to join such a competitive division? Anyone who asks that question clearly isn’t familiar with the QB’s ambitions.

“Well I think first of all, why would you want it any other way?” Wilson said at his introductory press conference on March 16. “I want to be at the highest level.”

Denver’s divisional games will be must-watch television this fall thanks to the AFC West’s stacked set of quarterbacks. Wilson’s eager to face the challenge.

“In terms of AFC West, I want to play against the best,” the QB said. “I don’t fear anything. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Buckle up, folks.