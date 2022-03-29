Sandlot’s Patrick Renna’s Son Flynn, 4, Is Playing Baseball: ‘Call Me Coach’

Patrick Renna and his son Flynn. Courtesy Patrick Renna/Instagram

Following in his father’s footsteps! Sandlot star Patrick Renna ’s eldest son has begun to play baseball.

“Call me Coach,” the 43-year-old actor, who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the 1993 movie, captioned a Saturday, March 26, Instagram photo. In the social media upload, the Massachusetts native held Flynn, 4, on his shoulders. The father-son pair matched in turquoise jerseys.

One of the Big Green star's followers called the post “legendary,” writing, “Imagine signing up for little league and The Great Hambino is your coach.” Another added, “Ham coaching mini Ham. #sandlot.”

Patrick Renna's son Flynn playing baseball. Courtesy Jasmin Renna/Instagram

Renna also shares son Liam, 21 months, with his wife, Jasmin Renna , and she documented another baseball game on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 28.

The couple wed in October 2006, becoming parents more than 10 years later when Flynn arrived.

“As if I didn't love his mother enough, she has now revealed to me her true identity: Super Woman,” the new dad wrote via Instagram in April 2017. “She did such an incredible job. I am in awe of her and honestly, I am in awe of women in general. They don't call it labor for nothing! You give the gift of life and that is pure magic. Flynn is so great. So strong! I can't get enough of this little guy. We are so happy and honored to bring him into the world.”

In June 2020, Flynn became a big brother when Liam arrived amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s quite a year to come into this world my boy,” Patrick captioned family photos via Instagram at the time. “There is a lot of change happening. But I believe there are enough good people on this earth to change it for the better, and I believe we will be stronger and more compassionate people when we do. I pledge to you my son, to teach you all the good I know. I look forward to the sunshine you will bring to everyone around you.”

While Patrick is best known for his role in Sandlot, he moved on from the sports comedy to take on roles in episodes of The X-Files , ER , Boston Legal and Glow over the years.

In July 2018, Patrick hilariously posed for a picture with a person wearing a "You’re Killing Me, Smalls" T-shirt. “Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about ,” Patrick captioned an Instagram photo at the time with his costar Tom Guiry , who played Scott Smalls. “Thought I would capture the moment.”