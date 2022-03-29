Laundry Luv Secures Permit for Northside San Angelo Location

SAN ANGELO, TX – Laundry Luv recently opened its first location in San Angelo and now has been approved for a building permit to construct a laundry mat on the northside of San Angelo.

According to the City of San Angelo's Building and Inspection report for Feb. 2022, a $300,000 permit was approved for the construction of Laundry Luv at 801 E. 19th. St., on the corner of 19th St. and Armstrong.

Laundry Luv most recently has opened a location 3315 Sherwood Way in the original H-E-B shopping center. The grand opening for the location was Sat. Mar. 26.

Now the company has found a second location in San Angelo. They will take over the old 4H recycling center across the street from the Stripes on 19th and Armstrong. This location is surrounded by a number of low income rent houses and apartments.

Laundry Luv is a laundromat company that is changing how public laundry facilities are perceived by offering a "bright, friendly, and clean environment for you to wash your clothes," states their website.

They also have location in Abilene.