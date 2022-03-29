ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laundry Luv Secures Permit for Northside San Angelo Location

By Matt Trammell
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Laundry Luv recently opened its first location in San Angelo and now has been approved for a building permit to construct a laundry mat on the northside of San Angelo.

According to the City of San Angelo's Building and Inspection report for Feb. 2022, a $300,000 permit was approved for the construction of Laundry Luv at 801 E. 19th. St., on the corner of 19th St. and Armstrong.

Laundry Luv most recently has opened a location 3315 Sherwood Way in the original H-E-B shopping center. The grand opening for the location was Sat. Mar. 26.

Now the company has found a second location in San Angelo. They will take over the old 4H recycling center across the street from the Stripes on 19th and Armstrong. This location is surrounded by a number of low income rent houses and apartments.

Laundry Luv is a laundromat company that is changing how public laundry facilities are perceived by offering a "bright, friendly, and clean environment for you to wash your clothes," states their website.

They also have location in Abilene.

San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo Officials Testify at Vasquez Trial

LUBBOCK, TX — The opening arguments of the trial of former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez began in earnest just after lunch Monday with the opening arguments from U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Haag and Vasquez’s defense attorney David Guinn. Haag laid out the case against Vasquez, that as an elected official and police chief, he violated the public’s trust by advocating for San Antonio radio vendor Dailey and Wells that installed Harris branded radios for the City of San Angelo’s public safety radio network in exchange for the vendor hiring Vasquez’s band, Funky Munky, to the tune of over $100,000 over 15 years.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
CW33

South Texas resident claims $5M win from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash. A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tim Vasquez Guilty, Now in Custody of U.S. Marshals

LUBBOCK, TX — At approximately 2:15 p.m., the jury announced they had reached a verdict in the trial of Timothy Ray Vasquez. The jury had deliberated for about 6.5 hours since Wednesday afternoon at the George Mahan Federal Building in Lubbock, Texas. Details the verdict were revealed at trial in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m.. The jury foreman said the verdict was unanimous on all counts. Count 1: Receipt of a bribe: Guilty Count 2: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 3: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 4: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty The next step is the judge will issue a…
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Investigating Possible Drowning at Twin Buttes Sunday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Law enforcement officials are investigating a possible drowning at Twin Buttes Reservoir on Sunday. According to multiple sources, on Sunday, Mar. 27, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, were called to Twin Buttes for the report of a drowning.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WHSV

Large wildfire in Texas continues to grow

EASTLAND COUNTY, Tx. (CNN) - The Eastland Complex fire in Texas has forced evacuations in parts of Eastland, Brown, and Comanche counties in the central western part of the state Friday. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates it has burned more than 45,000 acres and is only 10% contained. Hundreds...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. Awards over $12 million in Grants for Local Parks

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Confirm Additional COVID-19 Fatality on Tuesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo Health Department confirmed another two positive COVID-19 infections and an additional fatality on Tuesday. The following is the March 22, 2022, COVID-19 report: Total positive infections: 40,898 Active infections: 47 Currently hospitalized patients: 0 New positives infections: 2 New fatalities: 1 Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total fatalities in Tom Green County: 551 (356 from Tom Green County and 195 from other counties)
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

