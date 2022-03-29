ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox's Daring Oscars Afterparty Look Has Me In A Chokehold, But Especially Her Human Hair Clutch

By Kristen Harris
 1 day ago

Actor and model Julia Fox is known for her unique fashion choices — such as this men's tank top that she DIY'd into a crop top and skirt set.

She was even kind enough to share a tutorial so we can all try it at home.

Rachpoot / GC Images / Via Getty

Or there's the pair of high-waisted jeans that she transformed into low-rise jeans and a denim bandeau.

She shared another tutorial , in case you're curious.

Rachpoot / GC Images / Via Getty

On Sunday, Julia brought her daring sense of style to the Vanity Fair Oscars party with this Han Kjøbenhavn grip dress .

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Closer up, you can tell exactly why it's called a grip dress.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

However, her interesting neckline isn't what has me in such a chokehold — it's actually her bag.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

On the red carpet, Julia told Vanity Fair that her clutch was decorated with what appeared to be "real human hair."

"It looks like it," she said.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

She later confirmed it on Instagram , writing, "The human hair bag is by [Charlie Le Mindu]."

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Le Mindu is an avant-garde hair stylist and costume designer who has created a number of ~hairy~ looks for Lady Gaga.

You can see more of Le Mindu's work on his Instagram .

Interscope Records / Via youtube.com

However, it's also possible that Julia's bag actually isn't made of human hair. Back in 2019, Le Mindu released a capsule collection of bags made with artificial hair in collaboration with dancer Emilie Fouilloux.

You can see the full collection here .

Madem Paris / Via instagram.com

Well, Julia's choice of clutch is definitely pretty hair-raising...I don't think this is a trend I'll personally be tangled up in, but I'm impressed by the way she always hairs to be different.

John Shearer / Getty Images

