Julia Fox's Daring Oscars Afterparty Look Has Me In A Chokehold, But Especially Her Human Hair Clutch

Check out more stories from
Related
Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family
Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
Kristen Stewart Wore a Completely See-Through Lace Chanel Dress to the Oscars 2022 After Party
Kristen Stewart’s sartorial journey throughout her campaign for Spencer—which began with a chic Chanel nightgown at the Venice Film Festival back in September 2021—has been nothing short of interesting. It even included shorts at the Oscars. Kristen Stewart, an initial frontrunner for best actress for her role...
Tiffany Haddish corrects a reporter who referred to her Oscars after-party dress as a 'costume': 'It's called an evening gown, darling'
Haddish explained to ET's reporter, Lauren Zima, that she was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana evening gown, not a costume.
Hello Magazine
Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation
Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
RELATED PEOPLE
'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe
Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is
The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Julia Fox Mixes Denim With Leather And It’s Surprisingly Good
All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once again, Julia Fox has our jaws on the floor. By this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Uncut Gems...
Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
Zendaya Used a Dyson Airwrap Dupe For Her Red Carpet Hair & We Are in Awe
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know Oscars are technically given to actors and actresses based on their performances in a movie, but I’d like to give one out to my Best Performance on the red carpet. That award, of course, goes to Zendaya. Nobody does a red carpet like her. Whether she’s showing up in a naked dress to the Venice Film Festival, giving a nod to her character MJ on Spiderman red carpets or wearing the coolest crop...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, The Game + More React To Will Smith's Chris Rock Oscar Punch
Will Smith showed the world how Philly gets down on Sunday night (March 27) when he smacked Chris Rock across the face during the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The famed comedian had made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett who’s suffering from alopecia, a condition which leads to hair loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Style
Rihanna's Oscars After-Party Dress Had a Totally Sheer, Bra-Baring Top
Following an eventful (to say the least) 94th Academy Awards last night, pretty much all of Hollywood came out to attend one of the several hot-ticketed soirées after two years of virtual awards shows, i.e., no after-parties. So, obviously Rihanna — practically at the epicenter of the current pop culture zeitgeist — received an invite to the star-studded, yet backlash-sparking, Beyoncé and Jay Z's post-Oscars bash.
'G.I. Jane' hairstylist says he doesn't understand why Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Chris Rock's Oscars joke
Enzo Angileri told Page Six that he thought Jada Pinkett Smith looked regal at the Oscars: "I have never seen her look more beautiful."
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Pairs a Tennis Ball Purse with a Daffodil Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2022 Oscars
For the first time since 2009, Beyoncé graced fans with her presence at the Oscars. The first-time nominee and multi-hyphenate icon attended last night's annual Academy Awards ceremony, where she delivered one of her most dramatic looks to date. Though she skipped the red carpet, she was seen inside the Dolby Theatre wearing a glamorous yellow outfit. She also shared photos of the full look on her Instagram following the event.
Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online
New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
In Style
Jessica Chastain's 2022 Oscars Dress Complements Her Red Hair Perfectly
Jessica Chastain has arrived at the 94th Academy Awards dripping in glamour and sophistication, just as expected. The actress stepped onto the red carpet in whimsical Gucci gown with a sequined bronze plunging neckline that faded into a sparkly iridescent lilac pleated skirt lined with ornate chiffon floral embellishments along the hem. She accessorized with blinged-out diamond drop earrings and a matching statement ring.
Look: Shannon Sharpe’s Comment On Will Smith Is Going Viral
Will Smith might want to consider himself lucky that Shannon Sharpe wasn’t in Chris Rock’s shoes on Sunday night. The Hall of Fame tight end and “Undisputed” co-host said he would’ve handled his business right there. “I would’ve whooped Will Smith’s ass right and every...
Sources Say Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith Not In The Script
The joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that Chris Rock made at the Oscars was apparently not done in rehearsals or scripted. The quip prompted her husband, Will Smith to take the stage to slap the comedian in the face right after. This revelation came from sources close to organizers at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Vogue
Sandra Bullock Teams Her Pink Couture Gown With Thigh-High Boots
After a long stint out of the spotlight, rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has returned to the Hollywood circuit in recent months – and her bold wardrobe suggests she’s enjoying it. It all kicked off with the sequined Stella McCartney catsuit she wore to the premiere of her new film back in December. Since then, she’s done crop tops (Lela Rose for an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show); cut-outs (more Stella at the South by Southwest festival), and now couture – teamed not with princess heels, but rather thigh-high boots.
BuzzFeed
804
Followers
631
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0