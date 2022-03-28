Monday, March 28th: Tyler Bridges, Larry English, Michael Borowitz

ProPublica announced on Monday that Ziva Branstetter will join its staff as a senior editor. She will start on April 12. Branstetter comes to ProPublica from The Washington Post, where since 2018 she has served as the corporate accountability editor, leading a new investigative team in the newspaper’s financial section. An investigation she edited on a popular baby sleeper that was developed without medical safety tests and recalled after a series of infant deaths resulted in the resignation of the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A story she edited on cocoa harvested by children spurred an agreement between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso to stop the importation of child laborers to harvest cocoa beans.

