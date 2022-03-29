ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

1st look at second season of Hulu favorite

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA first look at the second season of...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date Is Here

Watch: "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive. UPDATE: The premiere date mystery has been solved! On Friday, March 25, Hulu confirmed that season two of Only Murders in the Building will return on, we guessed it, June 28. For more important premiere dates, scroll through the gallery below!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Photos Offer New Look at the Second Half of Season 4

We're a little under two weeks away from the return of Young Justice: Phantoms, and HBO Max is hyping up the animated series by releasing new photos. The first 13 episodes of Season 4 aired back in 2021 before taking a break for the new year. Another 13 episodes begin airing on March 31st to finish out the fourth season of Young Justice, featuring the former sidekicks that rose to prominence when it originally debuted on Cartoon Network. Numerous threats are on the horizon, including a war between Darkseid and Vandal Savage, and much more.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Bill Hader Looks for a "Second Chance" in This Killer Barry Season 3 Teaser

Watch: Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year" Barry never makes it easy on himself. The Emmy-winning HBO series, starring Bill Hader as the titular Barry Berkman, returns on April 24. In this first look at the new season, Barry is doing his best to move on from the dangerous world he's managed to embroil himself in.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1st Look#Hulu#The Tonight Show
papermag.com

'And Just Like That' Renewed for Second Season

And Just Like That... is coming back for a second season. On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the enormously popular Sex and the City revival is returning to our television screens with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Granted, it's safe to say that Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones will still be missing from the second season given the rumored animosity between her and SJP.
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Hulu + Live TV Subscribers Now Have Unlimited DVR For Free

The prices of streaming services have been going up over the years. It happens as companies need to pay more to maintain their services as more users subscribe, plus they are also investing in a lot of original content and also have to pay for licensing fees for other shows in their catalog. That all costs money.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix cancels Archive 81 after one season

The horror series' cancelation two months after its Jan. 14 premiere is "somewhat surprising because Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ratings for originals and it also briefly shot to No.1 on Netflix in the US before being dethroned by the return of Ozark," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "With the streamer laser focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in their renewal decisions, the amount of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget." Based on the supernatural horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mae Whitman to Star (and Sing!) in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Click here to read the full article. Mae Whitman has locked down her first post-Good Girls role… and she’ll need to warm up her vocal cords for this one. The actress has signed on to star in the Hulu musical Up Here, according to our sister site Deadline. Set in New York City in 1999, the romantic comedy follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads. Whitman will play Lindsey, who moves from a small town in Vermont to the Big Apple to find out who she really is. Up Here...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Hulu’s ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ Film Set for June 10

The official art for Hulu’s new documentary, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, is set for Friday, June 10, 2022. The film’s synopsis reads: Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other Defenders shows find new streaming home on Disney+

Marvel's Defenders have found a new home. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the other shows set in their universe will officially premiere on Disney+. EW previously confirmed that Netflix's license to distribute the Marvel Television series was ending on March 1 after streaming subscribers clocked a note attached to episodes on the platform. With the rights reverted back to Disney, the Mouse House will now host them on Disney+ starting March 16.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy