Ocala's three Winter Olympians, enjoying a whirlwind celebratory tour since arriving home Thursday afternoon, were part of another huge event Saturday evening when they rode in a downtown parade and then received keys to the city during a grand ceremony on the square. Renee Hildebrand, a coach who has been with the three since their early days, was also recognized by Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn and given a key to the city. ...

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO