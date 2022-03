Samuel L. Jackson is returning to Broadway. After an extended absence from the stage, the Star Wars and Marvel star will appear in a revival of The Piano Lesson, directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson from the play by August Wilson. Jackson will star in the play alongside John David Washington (Tenet, BlacKkKlansman) and Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange is the New Black). The play will launch on Monday, September 19th, at the St. James Theater. Richardson Jackson will not only be making her Broadway directorial debut, but will become the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. She is best known for a Tony Award-winning run on A Raisin in the Sun.

