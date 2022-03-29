Police search for suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in Redding, 1 dead

PASCO -- Action News has learned that the murder suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Pasco has six prior felony convictions on his record. Investigators have identified the homicide suspect shot and killed by police was 30-year-old Gabriel Thomas Artz of Pasco. Police say they responded to an incident involving a weapon in downtown Pasco on Sunday. Officers say they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed to death in the street near 6th and Lewis. Officers Jasen McClintock and Jeremy Jones approached a man nearby who was armed with a knife. Police say that man, Gabriel Artz, advanced on them and police shot him. Medics took Artz to the hospital where he later died.

PASCO, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO