Redding, CA

Police search for suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in Redding, 1 dead

By Kelli Saam and Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding are looking for a man who stabbed a person at a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night, leaving the victim with major injuries....

www.actionnewsnow.com

