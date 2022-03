The World Health Organization (WHO) reports outbreaks of dengue fever and chikungunya in Kenya. The outbreak has been reported in two Counties Mombasa and Mandera. The cases are spread from 2021 in both Counties. In Mandera the reported cases are from Mandera east sub county while in Mombasa, six subcounties (Nyali, Mvita, Kisauni, Nyali, Liikoni and Jomvu) have been affected. As of 23 February 2022, a total of 2,359 cases with two deaths have been reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO