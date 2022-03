WASHINGTON — With Americans suffering from pain at the pump from record-high gas prices, ideas to ease the cost burden are being floated to lawmakers at the federal level. Los Angeles became the first big city in the United States to achieve a petrol price of $6 or more on Tuesday. According to GasBuddy, the national average gas price in the United States is starting to fall after reaching a high of $4.35 per gallon on March 10.

