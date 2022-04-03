ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear how James Patterson and Dolly Parton made a book deal

 1 day ago

CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with author James Patterson and country music legend Dolly Parton to talk about their collaboration on a new book called "Run, Rose, Run." For more from "Jake Tapper's Book Club" subscribe to CNN+.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

