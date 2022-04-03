Hear how James Patterson and Dolly Parton made a book deal

CNN reports that while Parton has always wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life. She's currently considering a feature film instead because of the pandemic. "We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things.", Dolly Parton, via 'Mr. Nashville Talks,' as reported by CNN. "I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we're in talks about that."

