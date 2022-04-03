Hear how James Patterson and Dolly Parton made a book deal

Related
Forbes Estimates Dolly Parton’s Incredible Net Worth — And It’s A LOT Of Money
I don’t think it will come as any sort of surprise to say that Dolly Parton is a rich lady. She came from almost nothing, growing up in a cabin in the rural mountains of East Tennessee, and has become the queen of country music and an extremely savvy businesswoman because of her hard work and talent.
Hello Magazine
Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards
Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
Richmond.com
Dolly Parton reveals who she wants to play her in a biopic
CNN reports that while Parton has always wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life. She's currently considering a feature film instead because of the pandemic. "We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things.", Dolly Parton, via 'Mr. Nashville Talks,' as reported by CNN. "I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I'm thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we're in talks about that."
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
Complex
Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done
Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Jenna Bush Hager recalls moment she told dad George W. she'd been busted for underage drinking only for then-President to apologize to HER because she wasn't able to act like a 'normal' college student
Jenna Bush Hager has recalled how she and her twin sister Barbara Bush got busted for underage drinking when their father, former President George W. Bush, was in office, saying he ended up apologizing to her for telling her she could be 'normal.'. The Today star, 40, was discussing the...
Jimmie Allen Tells Dolly Parton, 75, She Looks ‘Like A Playboy Bunny’ During Their ACMs Opening
The country star complimented his co-host’s outfit, as they kicked off the Academy of Country Music Awards together. How could you not be amazed by Dolly Parton? Jimmie Allen, 36, was extremely complimentary to the 75-year-old country icon during their opening to the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday March 7. As Dolly rocked her silver sequin-jumpsuit, Jimmie let her know just how great she looked. “You’re like an Energizer Bunny but you look like a Playboy Bunny,” he said.
Complex
D.L. Hughley Says ‘Chris Rock Will Forever Be the Man Who Got Slapped at the Oscars,’ Apologizes to Comedian
D.L. Hughley has delivered what he says are his “final thoughts” on the Oscars slap, sharing with his Instagram followers a clip in which he offered an apology to Chris Rock for not giving “equal measures” when it comes to compassion. In the clip, Hughley—who has...
Watch Kelly Clarkson's Stunning Rendition Of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'
Clarkson also took on Parton's "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute at the ACM Awards, which Parton raved was "so great!"
Dolly Parton Is Teaming Up With Reese Witherspoon For A Film Adaptation Of Her Novel With James Patterson, ‘Run, Rose, Run’
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon are truly a match made in Heaven. And they’re set to be co-producers, along with Lauren Neustadter, on a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel that Dolly recently penned with author James Patterson. They will produce the feature film for Reese’s production company, Hello Sunshine.
Dolly Parton takes over SXSW
We're heading into the final days of South by Southwest, and the queen of country is ascendant. Driving the news: It's superstar Dolly Parton's first South by Southwest appearance, and she's got her digital and physical fingerprints all over the event. Parton is slated to perform Friday at ACL Live...
Popculture
Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
buzzfeednews.com
Mila Kunis Revealed The Important Conversation She Had With Her 5- And 7-Year-Old Kids About Ukraine And Why She And Ashton Kutcher Made The “Overnight” Decision To Embrace Their Kids’ Heritage
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have always been vocal when it comes to issues close to their hearts, and now, with Mila’s native Ukraine currently under attack, the couple is speaking out more than ever. In case you weren’t aware, Mila was born in Ukraine before moving to the...
Dolly Parton Will Star in the Movie Adaptation of Her Book, ‘Run, Rose, Run’
Dolly Parton's new novel is being adapted into a feature film. Run, Rose, Run, a book that Parton co-authored with James Patterson, has been picked up by actor Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon, Parton and Patterson will co-produce the film, along with Lauren Neustadter, Hello Sunshine's President of...
Dolly Parton Announces Plans for New Book To Become a Movie
Dolly Parton recently announced a plan for her new book to become a movie. The country music legend and just all-around icon co-wrote a book, Run, Rose, Run, with author James Patterson. And it’s already being optioned for a film adaptation. Dolly Parton also released a whole album called Run, Rose, Run in combination with the book.
Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism
The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
