It’s time for runners and walkers to get ready for the 44th Annual Spring Fever Chase scheduled for Saturday, March 19, in Fairhope. This 10K run and 2-mile fun run/walk, sponsored by Thomas Hospital, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, and Wells Fargo, takes participants on a beautiful and challenging course through the neighborhoods of Fairhope overlooking Mobile Bay. Proceeds from the race benefit physical education programs in Baldwin County Schools, including public, private and parochial schools.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO