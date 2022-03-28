Smoke Alarm Installation Event

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Red Cross volunteers and Orlando firefighters joined community members for the in-person “Sound the Alarm” event in Parramore. The group, covering about 300 homes, canvassed for outdated and broken smoke detectors to replace them for free. It’s...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester tenant was fortunate the food they apparently left cooking on the stove didn’t start a fire. The tenant wasn’t aware there was a problem until firefighters woke the person up - even though the smoke alarms had been sounding for more than half an hour.
NEW BERN, Craven County — Clocks sprang forward one hour overnight for Daylight Saving Time. With longer evenings of sunlight, the American Red Cross of the Eastern North Carolina Region reminds people to test their smoke alarms. "As many as seven people die in this country every day from...
A fire in Campbell that sparked Friday morning at a vacant commercial building has been largely reduced, but crews will be working through the weekend to achieve complete extinguishment, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The blaze at the 50,000-square-foot building in the area of Dell Avenue and...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Crews with the Broken Arrow Fire Department traveled around town Saturday, making sure that people had smoke detectors installed in their homes. It was the 8th Smoke Detector Blitz that the department has hosted. Twice a year, they chose a neighborhood in Broken Arrow and go door-to-door, speaking with neighbors.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue gave away lifesaving tools to the Oakland community this week. Firefighters went door-to-door, making sure residents have working smoke alarms. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Fire crews also offered free installation to those who did not. The fire...
South Bend, Ind. — An apartment fire this afternoon is leaving some residents concerned why they didn't hear a fire alarm or smoke detector go off. WSBT 22's Paige Barnes has been following this developing story since the call came in at 3:30 p.m. Others left their homes because...
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to give and install free smoke alarms to residents of St. Albans. They’ve put out the call to the community to help provide and install the smoke alarms. 13 News got to tag along with the St. Albans […]
PIERCE, Neb. -- Authorities say working smoke alarms helped save a home occupant's life in a fire in rural Pierce on Saturday. Pierce Fire and Rescue said that the single occupant of the home was asleep when the fire ignited. Officials said that the occupant was awakened by a smoke...
OAKLAND, Fla. – Orange County firefighters will go door to door in Oakland starting Thursday, offering to install free smoke alarms after a house fire earlier this week sent two people to the hospital and killed several animals. Orange County Fire Rescue said it will spend three days in...
Daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado reminds everyone to TURN clocks forward one hour and TEST smoke alarms. Did you know working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half? That’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster:
ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Red Cross of Central Florida educated residents on fire safety Saturday. Volunteers teamed up with the Orlando Fire Department to go door-to-door in the Parramore community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They were able to install 29 smoke alarms in homes.
The idea of saving hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of dollars when making home repairs is enticing. Surely you can repair those cracks in the wall, caulk around the bathtub, install a new toilet or change a light fixture. Maybe you can handle all these do-it-yourself projects – but, then...
Comments / 0