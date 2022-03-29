ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senator Ted Cruz Is Donald Trump’s ‘Ride Or Die’

By Reform Austin Staff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent Washington Post article revealed Sen. Ted Cruz has gone to extreme lengths in order to stay in former president Donald Trump’s good graces. As a result, he has alienated his allies, derailed from his principles, and raised questions for congressional investigators. The price to pay. On...

ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

