CNN — The United States is giving older adults the option of getting a second Covid-19 vaccine booster dose as studies suggest the fourth jab offers stronger protection. Some moderately or severely immunocompromised people who had had three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were already able to get a fourth dose of vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended that coverage to adults who are age 50 and older yesterday, Brenda Goodman reports.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO