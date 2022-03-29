Veteran board chair facing child porn charges resigns 2 months after case filed

A veteran board chair facing child porn charges resigned from his post Monday amid repeated calls for his resignation from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Board Chair Curtis Schmitt Jr. on Jan. 23 with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. Schmitt, whom Evers appointed in 2019 and the Senate unanimously approved, has pleaded not guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered two photos and a video of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Schmitt’s email in December. Schmitt told police that he was addicted to adult pornography and sometimes received and downloaded child pornography.

In a letter to Evers on Monday, Schmitt said, “It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Veterans Affairs for the past three years. Please let this letter serve as my official resignation,” according to a copy Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback provided to the Wisconsin State Journal.

People are also reading…

The day after Schmitt was charged in January, an attorney for Evers asked him to “do that which is in the best interest of the Board of Veterans Affairs by immediately resigning your unpaid, part-time, citizen-appointment position.”

He didn’t respond, Cudaback said.

On Monday morning, Nicholson sent Evers a letter to jump-start the removal process after Schmitt ignored calls to resign. Nicholson laid blame on Evers for not removing Schmitt sooner.

Because the Senate confirmed Schmitt, Evers could not simply rescind his appointment. Instead, a taxpayer — Nicholson in this instance — had to file a complaint to trigger a process through which Evers can remove Schmitt for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct or malfeasance in office.”

In his letter sent Monday, Nicholson said Evers “dishonored the reputation of the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs and displayed an incomprehensible lack of leadership” by refusing to be more proactive in removing Schmitt.

After Schmitt’s resignation, Nicholson said, “Schmitt Jr. should have been removed from the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs months ago. I’m glad that he’s finally resigned, but it should have never come to this.”

A judge last month bound Schmitt over for trial. He’s due back in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference.

The veterans board works with the WDVA secretary to shape benefit programs for Wisconsin veterans by adopting administrative rules. It also approves resolutions and recommendations from state veterans organizations. The nine members serve four-year terms with no pay.

Nicholson is facing Republican gubernatorial candidates former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, in a contest to oust Evers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

topical

Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.

topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

topical alert

Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid.

topical alert

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

topical featured

Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

topical alert

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

topical alert featured

Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

topical alert

Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

alert featured

SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

topical alert

Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.