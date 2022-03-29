ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Police Looking For Driver Who May Have Witnessed Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Drexel Hill

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby police say they would like to speak with the driver of this red car. They believe the driver may have witnessed Friday’s road rage shooting that killed Jim Hunt of Havertown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAv4P_0et4gSTJ00

They believe the driver may have witnessed Friday’s shooting that killed Jim Hunt of Havertown.

The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Lloyd Amarsingh, turned himself in and faces murder and involuntary manslaughter charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BZoD_0et4gSTJ00

According to police, Amarsingh claims he was unloading his firearm at a stoplight when the gun accidentally went off.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CNN
CNN

958K+

Followers

141K+

Posts

759M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
Havertown, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Road Rage#Murder#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating deadly shooting on Buchanan Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a Friday night shooting that killed one man. Authorities said that the incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Woodbriar Avenue. Upon police's arrival at the scene, 27-year-old Kuang Y Adrong was found suffering from a...
GREENSBORO, NC
CNN

CNN

958K+
Followers
141K+
Post
759M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy