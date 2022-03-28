Flurries and Frigid Temps

Tonight: Flurries. Low 23. Tomorrow Morning: Flurries north. Low 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 45. Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. This evening, flurries move over the area until later tonight. Expect low accumulations. Tonight, temperatures fall into the low 20s as skies remain mostly cloudy into tomorrow. More flurries are expected north of the Mohawk Valley tomorrow as higher elevations remain below freezing until the late morning. Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Tuesday sees a complex weather pattern for temperatures over Central New York. A stationary front isolates over the area. Current trends show the front north of the area, so temperatures look to remain mild in the mid 40s, however sudden changes in temperature can happen Tuesday ranging from the upper 30s to mid 50s for highs. This front also brings rainfall throughout the day.
