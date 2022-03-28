ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flurries and Frigid Temps

By Darlene Dittell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlurries and Frigid Temps. A shot of arctic air settles in the Twin Tiers today. Temps will struggle to...

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with blizzard conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast near Point Lay. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. Plan on areas of reduced visibility and very difficult travel conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBTV

Cold temps overnight before warmer temps return this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and windy conditions will continue tonight through Sunday. Warmer temperatures and sunshine will return for the start of the week. After a rough start to the weekend with wind, rain, and snow, we’re in for a frigid night. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the teens and 20s; in the mountains some areas will drop into the single digits. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine but still breezy and cold with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKTV

Cold and windy weather continues

Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
WKTV

Flurries tonight

Tonight: Flurries. Low 23. Tomorrow Morning: Flurries north. Low 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 45. Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. This evening, flurries move over the area until later tonight. Expect low accumulations. Tonight, temperatures fall into the low 20s as skies remain mostly cloudy into tomorrow. More flurries are expected north of the Mohawk Valley tomorrow as higher elevations remain below freezing until the late morning. Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Tuesday sees a complex weather pattern for temperatures over Central New York. A stationary front isolates over the area. Current trends show the front north of the area, so temperatures look to remain mild in the mid 40s, however sudden changes in temperature can happen Tuesday ranging from the upper 30s to mid 50s for highs. This front also brings rainfall throughout the day.
UTICA, NY

